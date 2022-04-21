All the 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Easter eggs you might have missed

As long as the LEGO Star Wars video games have existed, the writers and game developers have always woven all kinds of absurd and witty humor into their versions of the Star Wars universe. With the much-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally whirring in our consoles of choice, it's clear that everything has been plussed from the gorgeous graphics to the inside jokes and fun Easter eggs layered into every nook and cranny of the gameplay.

In case you don't know, the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be played open world once you beat all of the Story Modes for each trilogy, so the amount of hidden discoveries is exponential when you're just allowed to poke around each planet without any rules. But if you go Story Mode, then you follow the major plots of the movies and within that are still an incredible amount of jokes and special finds in every frame of the cut scenes.

Taking one for the team, SYFY WIRE diligently dove into the bricks and has since surfaced with some of the funny and surprising moments just from playing LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope in Story mode in case you missed them yourself ... or you're curious about what you might be missing.

Star Wars: A New Hope

Watto's Cameo

If you wander inside the alcoves of the Mos Eisley cantina, you'll sneak up on a fluttering Toydarian that looks an awful lot of like Watto, the junk dealer from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Stormtroopers on Parade

When Luke, Han and Chewie are on the Death Star to retrieve Princess Leia, you can wander into the Stormtrooper break room where you'll find a handsome presentation of Stormtrooper armor that gives you a spoilery taste of the various versions you'll see in the Star Wars universe.

Chewbacca Still Can't Get a Break, or an Award

During the final awards ceremony after the Death Star is destroyed, the game mocks the fact that everyone on stage, including Jan Dodanna, gets an award for their bravery. All except for the Wookiee who co-piloted the Falcon next to Han Solo...who got a Yavin medal.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

A Frozen Palpcicle

In the Hoth section of the gameplay, Han Solo runs around in the frozen tundra trying to find Luke's signal. In the snowy landscape, he comes across the frozen snowman version of Emperor Palpatine with his lightning bolts frozen like icicles.

May The Schwartz Be With You

If you're a fans of the Mel Brook's Star Wars parody, Spaceballs, then there's a doozy of a crossover cameo. When the Falcon lands on Bespin in the last act, C-3PO dons a costume wig while meeting that ol' smoothy Lando Calrissian. And he certainly is a dead ringer for his Spaceballs doppelgänger, Dot Matrix (voiced Joan Rivers).

Darth Vader: The Host with the Mostest

When Han, Chewie and Leia are surprised by Darth Vader on Bespin, the table is set for quite the feast. In the game, the encounter turns into a food fight with fruits and surprisingly fully cooked turkey that Boba Fett looks pretty excited to serve everyone. Who says that guy can't be charming? (Everyone. Everyone says that.)

A Literal Carbonite Freezer

In the game, when Han is taken to be frozen in carbonite, it's revealed that the Ugnaughts actually use Solo's future home as an ice cream fridge and they need to clear it out for the large pilot. How rude, Han Solo.

"I Know" - The Magnet

In keeping with our new carbonite freezer knowledge, when Leia tells Han Solo she loves him, the pilot's response is reduced to those cutesie refrigerator magnets that many use to leave messages on their refrigerators. Slow clap for the writers on carrying through the ridiculous theme to its natural endpoint.

Lando's Cape Closet

Lando's fashion style is legendary and it takes some considerable space to look at good as he does. When Luke wanders around Bespin looking for his friends, he happens upon Lando's secret stash of day and night capes. And it's as fancy as we hoped.

The Hunk of Junk's Key

Han Solo has always had his golden dice keychain, so why wouldn't the Millennium Falcon's keys be on it? Turns out the Stormtroopers know you need them to takeoff with Solo's ship and they dangle them to mock Leia, Chewie and Lando when they try to escape. It's a joke that will come back to haunt everyone several times.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

A Jabba Dog Break

When Luke enters Jabba's Palace and Jedi mind trick's everyone there, he manages to swipe what looks to be a sweet Jabba dog before he's thrown into the Rancor pit. These are the snacks he's looking for...

Luke Has a Blue Milk Problem

Throughout the game, Luke is seen knocking back blue milks like a champ. Even during the battle on Jabba's skiff, the Jedi takes a blue milk moment and leaves behind a milk mustache that's beyond compare. Is there a version of Magnum P.I. on Tatooine, because we found your lead.

C-3PO the Golden God

When the Ewoks see C-3PO for the first time, they immediately think he's a god that they are meant to worship. The Skywalker Saga game takes that to the next level, allowing players to meander through the Ewok Village and see an actual C-3PO effigy on one of the lower levels.

"Clean up on R2"

When Luke and R2-D2 arrive back at the Rebellion rendezvous ship, R2-D2 surprisingly barfs up a bunch of Dagobah mud and detritus from their recent visit to Yoda. A poor Rebel volunteer then has to clean up the mess in real time, cursing that droid's name the whole time.

Time to Feed the Ackbar

Admiral Ackbar gets popped in a tank and fed fish food in an entirely unexpected cut scene that finds the excitable commander get wheeled away from his post for some lunch.

My Evil is on the Fritz

During the new Death Star confrontation between Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, when the tide turns against the Emperor, the hooded one pulls out his lighting hands. Those hands then get frozen as a LEGO brick. As they clink to the ground, he ends up sparking his powers and turns them on the father and son.

Give Me a Hand

Perhaps the funniest sight gag of the movie is after Darth Vader's hand is cut off in the lightsaber battle. In the game play, Luke monologues to his dad, but in the background, Vader's detached hand moves around like Thing from The Addams Family. It's darkly hilarious and a true double take moment.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on all consoles now.