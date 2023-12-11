The teen rom-com horror movie is coming to delight all this Valentine's Day. So what's it all about?

Lisa Frankenstein: Everything You Need to Know About Diablo Cody's Twisted Fairy Tale

It's been too long since Diablo Cody had a new screenplay out in the world, but she's back with her original, off-kilter ode to her own misfit teen days: Focus Features' Lisa Frankenstein. A teen rom-com by way of Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd, the story follows the very complicated existence of Goth misfit, Lisa Swallow (Kathryn Newton), at both home and high school. When she's gifted the man of her dreams via some very sketchy means, Lisa comes out of her shell... maybe a little too much.

The theatrical directorial debut of Zelda Williams, this female-forward mashup of genres is the Valentine's Day story for everyone who doesn't quite fit in.

Everything you need to know about rom-com, horror movie Lisa Frankenstein

What is Lisa Frankenstein about?

Featuring the tagline, "a coming of RAGE love story," Lisa Frankenstein is an ode to the '80s and those Goths that never quite fit into the mainstream. From the mind of screenwriter Cody, Lisa Frankenstein is a misunderstood teen facing a lot of life changes. She's a loner who spends most of her time in a graveyard daydreaming about a dead prince charming (Cole Sprouse).

Per the official synopsis, "After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

Who stars in Lisa Frankenstein? The fated lovers are played by Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). Joe Chrest (Stranger Things) and Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher) play Lisa's parents. Liza Soberano plays Lisa's step sister, Taffy.

What is Lisa Frankenstein rated? Lisa Frankenstein is rated PG-13 for violent content, sexual material, bloody Images, sexual assault, language, teen drinking and drug content.

When is Lisa Frankenstein being released? Just in time for Valentine's Day, Focus Features will release Lisa Frankenstein on February 9, 2024.

How to watch Lisa Frankenstein? Lisa Frankenstein will only be available to watch in theaters. Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but be sure to check in with vendors like Fandango and Atom for regular updates. It releases on February 9, 2024.

