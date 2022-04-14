Will original Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman join Disney+ series? Fans sure hope so

Casting is still underway, but fans have already claimed the actor for Percy's godly parent

Now that Disney+'s live-action Percy Jackson TV show has already found its titular demigod, casting speculation has turned towards other roles in the literary universe of author Rick Riordan's beloved book series.

However, when it comes to playing Percy's godly parent, the Greek god Poseidon, fans have almost unanimously agreed that there's only one actor they'd like to see step into a Hawaiian print shirt: original Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief star Logan Lerman.

A large part of the reason for this is that while the previous two film adaptations — 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — proved somewhat disappointing in terms of how they were translated into film, Lerman himself was widely considered perfectly cast, capturing a lot of the aspects fans love about Percy as a character.

So with another adaptation on the way, one that has Riordan involved from the beginning, fans seem eager to see Lerman involved in the series again in some capacity. But while the actor is now too old to play Percy again, he is old enough to play Percy's Greek godly father, which many fans consider quite fitting given his history with the character.

In fact Twitter has been flooded with tweets expressing this particular sentiment since Riordan first announced that a Percy Jackson TV series was in development last year.

"Next casting Logan Lerman as Poseidon, I'm soooo serious," said Twitter user @PYRAMIIDS, while @fir3fly1101 tweeted, "Andrew Garfield was the perfect Spider-Man and Logan Lerman was the perfect Percy Jackson but both were victim to a sh**ty script."

"Logan Lerman as Poseidon would break the internet," added @barblvsbooks.

"If this new #PercyJackson reboot was smart they would have Logan Lerman come back as Poseidon," said @MediumSizeMeech.

Of course, Lerman isn't the only actor some fans want to see return, as @sicssorluv tweeted, "Still hoping for Logan Lerman as Poseidon and Alexandra Daddario as Athena in Percy Jackson."

Here’s How Logan Lerman Can Still Be Poseidon — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) April 12, 2022

the day they announce a poseidon that isn’t logan lerman will actually be the worst day of my life — molly (@sakurafilms) April 11, 2022

no you don’t understand how badly i need logan lerman to play poseidon in the new percy jackson series — lucy ‎✵ immortal lesbian milf stan (@bellatrxlstrnge) April 12, 2022

i want logan lerman to be poseidon i'm asking so nicely mr. riordan — 🐠betta🐠KAEYA IS HOME (@cybbetta) April 12, 2022

And even if Lerman doesn't ultimately end up playing Poseidon, fans want him involved in some way or another.

if logan lerman doesn’t play poseidon i vote has gets a .5 second cameo in the season 5 finale where percy is deliberating on whether to become immortal or not and he thinks of growing old with annabeth — eve ,, (@SALKULTl) April 14, 2022

if all we get is one scene where percy drops the pen in a public place and the person who hands it to him is logan lerman, that'd be enough for me — lia (@acenolastname) April 11, 2022

Lerman himself celebrated the news of the adaptation back when it as announced in 2020, tweeting "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats [Rick Riordan]."

Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats @rickriordan https://t.co/ReE6EjJICV — Logan Lerman (@LoganLerman) May 14, 2020

Later, when asked about starring in the series himself, Lerman said, "Potentially. It just depends... It's early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They've got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I'm curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I'd definitely consider it."

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians series tells the story of Percy Jackson himself, a young teenager who discovers he's the son of a mortal mother and the Greek god Poseidon, and thus half-god himself. When mythical monsters come after him due to his heavenly heritage, Percy must flee to Camp Half-Blood, a magically hidden camp in New Jersey where other demigods also live and train to go on quests, with many having been "claimed" by their godly parents, from whom they've also inherited special abilities. Over the course of this first quintet, Percy — along with his best friends Annabeth Chase and Grover, the children of the Greek gods Athena and Pan, respectively — must venture out on many quests, as he tries to aid Olympus while it's on the brink of war, with many threats looming.

No release date has been set for the Percy Jackson TV series yet as casting is still underway.