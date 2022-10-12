'Rings of Power': Nazani Boniadi on finding the 'great female screen warrior' in Bronwyn

By Juliana Montana

The trailers may have advertised new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character Bronwyn as a love interest for Arondir, but actor Nazanin Boniadi has made sure that this Southland dweller is much more than that. Over the course of the season so far (now available on Amazon Prime Video), she has proven herself to be just as much of a rebellious sword swinger as the most skilled elves in Middle-earth. Sure, she might just be a town healer on paper, but when it comes to protecting the people she loves, Bronwyn’s strength is unmatched.

A headstrong yet caring leader, she not only prompted her people to leave town in order to save them all, but punctuated her demands with the delivery of an Ork head just in case anyone doubted there was danger afoot. And when it came time to put her sword where her mouth was, she not only stepped into a soldier's role with no hesitation, but saved Arondir from an untimely demise.

These badass elements are some of the big reasons Nazanin Boniadi signed on in the first place. “I had a conversation with the showrunners before I took on the role,” she said in a conversation with select reporters at NYCC last weekend, including SYFY WIRE. “I point blank asked them, ‘Does she have agency?’ Because I don't want her to just serve the male storyline. I don’t want her to just serve the men around her.” Bronywyn might be driven by “love for her son, for Arondir, and for her people,” but it is not her only “reason to be.”

As her storyline progresses from town healer to a leading voice in the Southlands, “You see that inner strength and determination come through.” Whether it be taking up a sword of her own in a death defying battle, or speaking up and making her demands heard, Bronwyn is closer to a “great female screen warrior” than an ingenue love interest.

For Boniadi, drawing from other powerful actresses like Michelle Yeoh and Sigourney Weaver shapes her acting approach and gives her a Bronwyn blueprint. But of course, she always “(anchors) everything in Tolkien.”

