WATCH: Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Introduces Audible's Wizarding Archive of Magical Lore (Exclusive)

Did you know that Harry Potter's grandfather, Fleamont, invented the hair potion Hermione uses to tame her unruly locks for the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire? What about the fact that Luna Lovegood was almost named Lily Moon? Ever wonder how the Marauders became Animagi?

Fans of the magical mythos created by J.K. Rowling can learn all these tidbits and more via Audible's brand-new From the Wizarding Archive, which presents the extensive library of Pottermore lore in audio form for the very first time.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside the project with an introductory video hosted by actress Evanna Lynch, who played the dreamy Ms. Lovegood in the wildly successful Harry Potter film franchise (now streaming exclusively on Peacock). Lynch — serves as one of the main Wizarding Archive narrators alongside Hugh Quarshie, Finlay Robertson, and Lara Sawalha. This is her second Potter-based collaboration with Audible following the company's audio production of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) appears in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Photo: Luna Lovegood to the Rescue | Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince / Harry Potter YouTube

"I think for anyone with aspirations of writing fantasy or fiction, this archive is a goldmine," the actress says. "I'm currently working on a novel, which isn't fantasy, but it still involves a lot of world-building ... before you get to do any of the writing. And that's the thing about fiction, it's actually hard to know where to begin and end. Reading this book, it looks like J.K. Rowling faced that same conundrum, too, and she let her imagination unfurl in many different directions, which ultimately served the story she told. I feel like the extent of her research and note-making can only provide comfort and inspiration to any fiction writer sitting at their desk, deeply questioning what they're doing with their actual life. [They can learn] there is actually a method to the madness."

Watch Harry Potter star discuss Audible's brand-new Wizarding Archive

Pottermore, which first began in 2012, is a collection of supplementary materials Rowling was not able to include in her bestselling novels. This includes everything from character and creature backstories to an examination of Wizarding culture in other countries. Audible has brought 80 of the articles and anecdotes to vivid life through narration, immersive sound design, and music composed by Sara Carvalho.

Audible's From the Wizarding Archive officially launches this Thursday — August 29. See below for more information:

"From the Wizarding Archive will be published as both a single volume audiobook and two-volume eBook. Volume One of the eBook will contain 45 articles curated together for the first time, with Volume Two containing the 35 articles that were previously published in 2016 as the ‘Pottermore Presents’ series of three eBooks. Fans will also be able to purchase both Volume One and Two together in a combined edition."

Photo: Audible

