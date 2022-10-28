‘Vision Quest’: Marvel developing Vision spinoff at Disney+ with Paul Bettany set to return

We have a vision that Vision could be coming back to Disney+ in Marvel's next phase.

We still don’t know if we’ll ever get a second season of WandaVision, but Marvel Studios is certainly keen to keep the spinoffs rolling.

Deadline reports the studio is developing a new potential series codenamed Vision Quest, which will star Paul Bettany returning to the role of Vision. The show will reportedly follow Vision as he attempts to “regain his memory and humanity.” This would focus on the White Vision character who ended the first season of WandaVision on the loose in the world after regaining enough of his memories following a face-off with Wanda’s version of Vision (yeah, it’s a bit confusing).

It’s still early, with a writers room reportedly opening for the project next week, but it’s reportedly possible that Elizabeth Olsen could also return as Wanda Maximoff. As fans know, Wanda was last seen buried under a temple in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But these are comic book movies, and no character is truly ever dead.

This marks the second spinoff project to evolve from WandaVision, alongside Agatha: House of Harkness, which will star Kathryn Hahn reprising her witch-y role first introduced in WandaVision. As for WandaVision, it was the first MCU series on Disney+ and was a critical and awards season darling, landing 23 Emmy nominations before all was said and done. The series helped set-up Wanda’s role in the Doctor Strange sequel, and the sitcom mystery format admittedly doesn’t lend itself too smoothly to a direct second season. So, spinoffs certainly make the most sense.

With She-Hulk having just wrapped, we’re entering a bit of a dark period for MCU fare on streaming, though there’s plenty more originals on tap for next year. Looking to 2023, the second season of animated series What If…? should premiere in early 2023, followed by Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, and the aforementioned House of Harkness. Beyond that, Marvel also has the eagerly-anticipated Daredevil revival series Born Again (though it likely won’t hit until 2024). Of course, there were also plans for an Armor Wars streaming series starring Don Cheadle’s War Machine, though it’s since shifted to a full-on theatrical film project with a release date still TBD (though we’d imagine it’ll land further down the calendar around 2024 or 2025).

Wherever all these projects land, it's clear Marvel still has plenty of stories left to tell — and we're glad to see Vision still has a role to play in the MCU's future.

