Mattel announces retro toy line for 'Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary

If you were a kid in the early 1990s, you probably remember that Jurassic Park was absolutely everywhere. Yes, Steven Spielberg's hit film based on Michael Crichton's novel was a box office smash that then turned into a home video smash, but even beyond the movie's success, you just couldn't go anywhere without encountering some kind of tie-in.

Museums used the film as a springboard for new dinosaur exhibits, publishers cranked out dinosaur books of all sizes like never before, and of course, there were the toys. Now, in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary later this year, Mattel is bringing back at least a few of those '90s action figures you love, complete with dinosaurs, accessories, and more.

Last week, on the official Jurassic World webseries Beyond the Gates, the toy company revealed the Jurassic World '93 Classic Collection, a quartet of new toys inspired by the original film, complete with retro packaging and design which also incorporates some new features.

"We really wanted to capture the bold, fun look of all the toys that came out around the time of that first film, and bring it into the 21st century," Mattel designer Gregory Davis said.

The collection features two figure packs -- one starring Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and the other starring Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm -- both complete with accessories for dinosaur trapping and, of course, dinosaurs. Each figure pack comes with a baby dinosaur and a full-grown dinosaur, so whether you want to rescue a little one or do battle with a big one, you're covered. Plus, you can augment your figure fun with the "Track and Explore Vehicle Set," featuring an all-new Jurassic Park vehicle, a Scutosaurus, and plenty of extra dino-catching accessories.

But the centerpiece of the Classic Collection is arguably the new Tyrannosaurus Rex figure, a "real feel" dinosaur with electronic roar sounds built in and the ability to swallow the smaller dinosaurs whole (the stomach opens up so you can get them back) in case you really want to rampage. Plus, because it's 2023, these toys have added augmented reality features you can access through the Jurassic World Facts app.

All four new toys in the '93 Classic Collection are now available for pre-order exclusively at Target, so head over there now if you want a piece of the retro dino action. And if you're in the mood to relive all the dino-sized action all over again, check out Jurassic Park on digital today.