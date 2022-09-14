Maya Hawke is totally cool if her character is killed off in ‘Stranger Things 5’

We don’t know when the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will make its way to Netflix, but there’s a chance that show creators Matt and Ross Duffer will not have everyone in the ensemble cast survive.

One of those at-risk characters is the ice cream-scooping Robin, played by Maya Hawke. In an interview with Rolling Stone about her latest music album, Hawke shared that she while she has no idea what’s in store for anyone in Season 5, she’s more than open to her character kicking the bucket.

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she said. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Those who are big fans of the friendship between Robin and Steve (Joe Keery), however, would be sad if either of those characters didn’t make it. The two would be great fodder for a spinoff as well, and while Hawke said she’s not a big fan of spinoffs generally, she would be down for one if it meant working with Kerry again.

“If I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she said. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

No news yet on when we can see Robin, Steve, and the rest of the Stranger Things gang face Vecna once again. In the meantime, we can rewatch the first four seasons on Netflix.

Looking for something spooky? Check out SYFY's Chucky on Peacock or on the SYFY app.