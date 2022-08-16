Pete Davidson & time-traveling Kaley Cuoco 'Meet Cute' in first look at Peacock's sci-fi rom-com

The love-child of Back to the Future, Palm Springs, and About Time is a pretty accurate way to describe Peacock's newest original film — Meet Cute — which premieres on the service late next month (it was first announced last summer).

Written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann, the project is set to deliver a refreshing genre riff on the cliched rom-com trope that makes up the title. Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as Sheila, a woman who falls in love with Gary (SNL's Pete Davidson) over and over again with the help of a time machine.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” Lehmann said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

“We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall,” added Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming. “It’s the perfect film to join Peacock’s catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion.”

Check out a slew of first look production stills below:

Cuoco and Davidson also serve as executive producers alongside Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardon are producers in association with Weed Road Pictures.

Cuoco recently boarded another Peacock title — Based on a True Story — from executive producer Jason Bateman (Ozark) and creator Craig Rosenberg (The Boys). Inspired by real world events, the upcoming show is keeping details under lock and key, though we do know it's got something to do with a former tennis star, America's rabid fascination with true crime stories, and the slow-close toilet seat. Roxie Rodriguez (also of Aggregate) is a co-executive producer, with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-producing.

Davidson parted ways with SNL earlier this year after nearly a decade as a regular cast member. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney also exited the long-running sketch comedy program on NBC.

Filmed on location in New York, Meet Cute arrives on Peacock Wednesday, Sep. 21.

