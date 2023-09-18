The Mega Merch Overview of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Bring your wallets to Halloween Horror Nightsbecause there's something to tempt every kind of horror fan.

One of the great things about Halloween Horror Nights arriving at the beginning of September at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando every year is all of the Halloween and horror themed merch you can buy to kit out your home or office for the spooky season. All of the haunted houses are represented with new tie-in items, plus there are Halloween Horror Nights specific pieces. There's also a Chucky Popcorn bucket!

We know it's tough to give up valuable scare time for shopping, or to carry packages while you're being chased by Scare Zone demons, but to help, SYFY WIRE has compiled this handy overview of some of the great items available to buy at Halloween Horror Nights 2023, so you can plan ahead and then buy strategically when you visit!

The Best Merch at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Never Go Alone 2023

A look into Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The official theme of Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is "Never Go Alone." There are many items that feature this tagline, from mugs to shirts to jackets.

A look into merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Items featuring the 2023 year or tagline are the items produced just for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. So, if you see an item you love, don't wait until it's too late in the season to grab it, as it may sell out, or be retired on the last day of HHN '23.

A look into merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

2023 merchandise can be found in a variety of stores inside Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando theme parks, special merch carts around the theme parks, and in Universal Studios Stores on CityWalk.

A look at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Chucky and His Popcorn Bucket

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

We've already done a deep dive on all things Chucky available at Halloween Horror Nights 2023, but here's an extra reminder that the much-coveted Chucky Popcorn Bucket is available at the Chucky-themed food cart outside of the Chucky: Unlimited Kill Count haunted house in both theme parks.

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Monsters

A look into merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Halloween is the season for all things Universal Monsters. The main Universal Studios Store has a huge selection of items celebrating the all-time monster greats: Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Werewolf, The Mummy, and the Invisible Man. There are classic items and brand-new selections, so check back for fresh additions all season long.

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz

A look into merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The Terror Tram changes out themes every year, so 2023 presents “Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz.” The host of the tour is Larry Larva and he's got a lot of bug friends he wants you to meet. This year's official design is done in classic B-movie poster style and is featured on shirts, magnets, glasses, and more.

A look into merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Monster Minions

A look into Minion Monsters at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Sometimes the scares of Halloween Horror Nights are too intense for the little ones, but there's plenty of kid-oriented items you can bring home to make them feel included. In particular, the Minions are dressing up as Universal Monsters and are featured on shirts. mugs, hairbands, jewelry, and even plushes.

Stranger Things 4

A look into Stranger Things merch at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

This year's Stranger Things 4 haunted house celebrates Vecna in both his house of origin and in the Upside Down. Look for an array of scary items in both the Lower Lot near Jurassic World and in the Upper Lot stores.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicked off at Universal Orlando Resort Friday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, November 4. Universal Studios Hollywood let in the ghouls starting Thursday, September 7 and is going strong through Tuesday, October 31. You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.