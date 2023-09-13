Here's all the ways you can get your Chucky fix at Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Chucky Is Leaving His Tiny Murderous Fingerprints All Over Halloween Horror Nights 2023

It's no secret that we here at SYFY WIRE have a horror crush on Chucky. He's our resident bad boy on SYFY and USA Network, with the third season of Don Mancini's Chucky series dropping October 4. And he's taking over this year's Halloween Horror Nights festivities in both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando with the very first Chucky themed haunted house — Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count. Indeed, the tiny psychopath is making himself felt all over both theme parks.

We know there are plenty of horror devotees out there just like us, so SYFY WIRE has put together this handy breakdown of where the tiny terror is representing throughout the Halloween Horror Nights this year.

All the Ways Chucky Is Representing at Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count Haunted House

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house is located on the Upper Lot, accessed via the path through The Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, and then down a brisk walk deep into the backlot of the studio itself. At Universal Studios Orlando, the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count is accessed via the queue for the Fast & Furious: Supercharged ride. The house features the voice of Chucky, actor Brad Dourif, and newly created video pieces just for HHN '23. Check out our deep dive into the making of the house.

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood (2023). Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

One Popcorn Bucket to Kill Them All

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Popcorn buckets are the hot collectibles these days, and of course, Chucky wanted in on that fun. He's lent his likeness to a special Chucky popcorn bucket created just for Halloween Horror Nights. Be warned: This bucket is popular, so if you want one, we recommend you grab one first thing at the Chucky themed food stand near the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house before they sell out (which they do!).

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Terror Tram Cameo

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

At Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood, the “Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz" ride and experience features a queue video with plenty of horror scares including a welcome from Chucky and a sneak trailer look at Season 3 of the SYFY and USA Network Chucky series.

A Chucky Photo Op

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Look for the Chucky photo op where you can take your picture with the little murderer amongst a a crush of Good Guys doll boxes.

A Mini Museum

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Inside the main Universal Studios Store in Hollywood, scope out the screen-used puppets from the shop of Chucky special effects guru, Tony Gardner, and his company, Alterian.

An Avalanche of Chucky Merch!

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

If you love all things Chucky, then you're going to be in merchandise heaven this year at Halloween Horror Nights. From a woven Chucky sweater to adult sized Good Guys dolls overalls, you can swath your body in Chucky themed clothing until your Halloween costume is done!

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

There are also new Loungefly Chucky bags in various designs.

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

There's also a limited edition design in the UNIVRS line of Artist Series clothing sold exclusively at the theme parks.

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Plus, there's a wide range of mug, magnets, socks, candy, and accessories featuring Chucky.

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A look at the Chucky activation at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicked off at Universal Orlando Resort Friday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, November 4. Universal Studios Hollywood let in the ghouls starting Thursday, September 7 and is going strong through Tuesday, October 31. You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.

The first two seasons of Chucky are currently streaming on Peacock. Chucky Season 3 premieres on SYFY and USA Network on October 4. New episodes will be available next-day on Peacock.