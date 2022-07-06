'Stranger Things 4': Metallica was as 'stoked' as us about Eddie shredding 'Master of Puppets'

The band was more than pleased by Eddie Munson shredding the song in the Upside Down.

If you’ve seen the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4 (and spoiler warning here if you haven’t!), you no doubt remember the moment where Eddie (Joseph Quinn) shreds out a rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down, in order to lure Vecna’s vicious little bats away from the team heading toward his house.

In the days after that episode’s release, Metallica band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo took to social media to celebrate their song’s inclusion in such a memorable scene.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band said via their official Instagram account before adding:

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

While Quinn is playing along with the song in the scene, it turns out that someone else with a strong tie to Metallica actually recorded the soundtrack used in the show — bassist Robert Trujillo revealed on his personal Instagram account that his son, Tye Trujillo, is the one we hear playing the legendary song. “That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!,” daddy Trujillo posted.

You can now catch out the entirety of the scene as well as the season’s heartrending finale on Netflix.

