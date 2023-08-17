Michael Cera Loved Making Scott Pilgrim So Much He Was 'Depressed' When It Ended

Making a movie is a grind, but if you're lucky you get to be around people you really like. If you follow the behind-the-scenes stories of movies, time and time again you hear about cast and crew members bonding for life over the months they spend shooting a film, leaving everyone a little sad when the shoot finally ends. That was true of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (now streaming on Peacock) as well, so much so that star Michael Cera has admitted to being "a little depressed" when it all ended.

Speaking to GQ in a retrospective of his career which dropped on YouTube this week, Cera –– who played the title character in Edgar Wright's adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series –– discussed the bonding experience that was the lengthy production process on the film. Over the course of about nine months, the cast of the film –– which also included the likes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Allison Pill, Kieran Culkin, and Chris Evans –– bonded deeply, becoming very close friends through the long hours of shooting the action and effects-heavy production. The bonds were so close, in fact, that Cera was especially bummed out when the shoot finally ended.

Why Michael Cera Was "A Little Depressed" After Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Wrapped Production

(l-r) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

"By the end of the movie, I felt like 'This is my world, this is my group of friends,'" Cera explained. "It kinda feels like 'Oh, this is always gonna be this way,' and honestly I kinda was a little depressed when we were done, because it all just goes away, and you're like, 'Where did everybody go?' You kinda get used to that as you get older, and as you're acting for a while. But I was sad to lose it. I could have kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting."

Luckily for Cera, while the production might have gone away, the bonds between the cast did not. As Scott Pilgrim morphed into a cult classic over the last decade-plus, the cast got more and more opportunities to reunite and reminisce, including an anniversary table read back in 2020. And soon, the reunion will take on even greater significance, as the entire cast will reprise their roles in an upcoming Netflix anime series based on O'Malley's books. Film shoots may come and go, but Scott Pilgrim is apparently forever.

