Meet 'The Midnight Club' in first teaser for Mike Flanagan's spooky new Netflix series

Mike Flanagan has become one of Netflix's go-to voices for long-form horror storytelling, and this fall, he's turning his attention to a beloved young adult story.

During the launch of Netflix Geeked Week on Monday, the streamer dropped the first teaser for The Midnight Club, the new series based on the novel by Christopher Pike and adapted for the screen by Flanagan and Leah Fong (The Magicians, The Haunting of Bly Manor). Introduced by Flanagan mainstay Rahul Kohli, the teaser doesn't give us all that much in terms of story, but it does reveal a beautifully spooky hospice home and the young storytellers who live there, giving us our first peek at an ensemble cast that includes Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Sauriyan Sapkota, and more as they recite their Midnight Club toast and convene for a dark meeting.

Check out the fourth wall-breaking footage below:

Announced back in the spring of 2020, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teenagers living at a hospice home as they decide to form the title club, who meets at the stroke of midnight to share scary stories. Along the way, they decide to make a dark pact: Whoever dies first will try to reach out and make contact with the others from the great beyond. As with other Flanagan Netflix adaptations The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, the series will not only adapt The Midnight Club directly, but will serve as a kind of mash-up with Pike's other works, which include a wide array of young adult-centric genre stories.

In addition to the young stars who form the title club, the series has also recruited the talents of A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Heather Langenkamp to play the woman who runs the hospice home.

The Midnight Club looks to be the next in an ever-growing line of Netflix horror series from Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy, which so far includes both Haunting series and last year's acclaimed vampire tale Midnight Mass. His list of upcoming projects at Netflix includes the high-profile Edgar Allan Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of the Usher, an adaptation of the BOOM! Studios horror comic Something Is Killing the Children, and more.

The Midnight Club arrives Oct. 7.

Looking for more spooky thrills? Check out Season 1 of SYFY's haunted house saga SurrealEstate on the SYFY app, and get ready for Season 2 that is on the way later this year.