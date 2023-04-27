'Migration': Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani & Awkwafina leading Illumination's new animated film

Now here's something to quack about. The voice cast for Migration, the upcoming talking duck-centered film from Illumination and Universal Pictures, has been announced, and the animated flick seems set to fly high. Comedian/actor Kumail Nanjiani — who recently played Kingo in 2021's Marvel film Eternals — is voicing duck dad Mack, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: What's after 'Mario'? Illumination reveals first look at high-flying animated adventure 'Migration

Stepping in as the mom in the fam, Pam, will be Elizabeth Banks, fresh off of directing and producing Cocaine Bear. The cast announcement came at CinemaCon this week, where it was also revealed that Danny DeVito will lend his signature voice to Mack’s uncle, Dan. Mack and Pam's kids will be brought to life by Caspar Jennings (voicing son, Dax) and Tresi Gazal (playing daughter, Gwen.)

Migration (2023) Photo: Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures

Awkwafina will play the top bird of a Big Apple-based gang of pigeons, Carol Kane portrays a friendly heron named Erin, and Keegan-Michael Key (who just voiced Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie) voices a Jamaican parrot locked up in a New York City restaurant. Comedian David Mitchell gives his voice to a yoga instructor.

A teaser trailer for the movie was released earlier this month and gives a peek at what's to come when the film hits theaters just before Christmas. We see a duck family gaze longingly at the sky as other birds fly away to migrate. They then practice their flying skills and take off, at first marveling at their new-found freedom in the sky, then huddling together while taking shelter from a lightning and thunder storm. "We're not gonna make it, are we?," Uncle Dan says.

The plot sees the family convincing the dad to take a trip, which takes them from New England, through New York, and then to the Bahamas. “I find ducks so irresistible,” Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said at CinemaCon. He added that the birds featured in the film will have the “quirks of a modern day family” and that the flick will boast “Illumination’s signature subversive humor and authentic heart.”

Migration flies into theaters on Dec. 22, 2023

Can't wait for Migration to land? You can take in several other animated films from Illumination and Universal Pictures in the meantime, like Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, both new streaming on Peacock!