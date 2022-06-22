Dunder Mifflin trending evil in 'The Office' opening credits spoof for 'Minions: Rise of Gru'

Funny knows funny, so perhaps it’s no surprise that the Minions are taking over The Office (now streaming on Peacock!) in the latest promo for the upcoming Despicable Me spinoff movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru (in theaters July 1). And it also makes sense that Steve Carell is the common denominator of such funnyness.

As you can see in the clip below, the Minions have taken over the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and replaced it with the “Dunder Minion Evil Company, Inc.” – which really ought to hit a sweet spot for those crossover fans of both NBC’s classic 2005-2013 TV series and Illumination’s animated Despicable franchise… both starring Carell, of course, as inspiring regional manager Michael Scott, and frighteningly hilarious evil-doer Gru, respectively.

In the recreation of The Office’s opening credits scene below, you can see that Michael has been replaced by Gru in the big boss role, who couldn’t be more pleased about the company’s recent upward evil trend. Since Minions are at heart sycophants, it makes sense that perhaps the most famous Minion, Kevin, takes the desk of Scranton’s biggest suck-up, Dwight (Rainn Wilson). We also get Stuart subbing for Jim (John Krasinski), Bob showing his range and playing Pam (Jenna Fischer), and new Minion Otto filling in for Kevin (Brian Baumgartner), trademark chili pot fiasco and all.

Check it out The Office-related hijinks below:

Scranton has certainly never looked so evilly good! The banana graffiti just makes that welcome sign pop. And do staplers in Jell-O mold ever get old?

Besides having the Carell connection, the two franchises also share something else in common: Peacock. Right now, you can exclusively watch The Office “extended superfan episodes” that are loaded with never-seen extended bonus and deleted scenes. And to get good and ready for next month’s Minions sequel, you can catch Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and the first Minions movie streaming now.

Minions: The Rise of Gru – which goes back in time to when 12-year-old Gru (Carell) first teams up with the lovable little mayhem-making Minions way back in the groovilly evil 1970s – opens in theaters July 1. Check out the full trailer here!