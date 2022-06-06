Tray tables up! New 'Minions: The Rise of Gru’ trailer takes off with unlikely co-pilots

Air travel these days is a royal pain in the bee-do, but hey, at least you can still get a full pack of peanuts. And hopefully your pilot isn’t a Minion. Alas, neither of those mainstays of safe and reliable transportation are the case in the latest trailer for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Though we’re not quite sure how our little yellow friends got the keys to a big 'ol jet airliner, we’re not complaining, as there are laughs aplenty in the new trailer, which takes the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” to new comedic heights. And what perfect timing for that “aaaaahhhhh” in the song’s crescendo!

Check out the new trailer below:

Though you might gather more what the film is actually about from the previous trailer – besides the usual Minion mayhem – Minions: The Rise of Gru finally tells the origin story of how the mischievous henchmen who only want to serve the evilest of masters actually met Gru (Steve Carell), the evil mastermind we’ve come to know and love throughout the course of three Despicable Me films, one Minions film, and various shorts, web series, and video games.

Of course, every master of evil has to start somewhere, so the upcoming film takes us back to the 1970s, where Gru is but a wee 12-year-old boy, dreaming of world domination from his parents' suburban basement. Alas, he’s going to need some help. Fortunately (at least for comedy’s sake), Gru meets up with Kevin, Stuart, Bob, braces-sporting Otto, and the rest of the Minions. Together, they “build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions,” according to the official synopsis.

Eventually, Gru and company attempt to join the supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, but that doesn’t go particularly well, and they find themselves as “the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

Joining Carell in the all-star cast are Taraji P. Henson as the Vicious 6’s leader Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, the one and only Julie Andrews as Gru’s not-quite-maternal mom, and Pierre Coffin, returning to give hilarious voice to the Minions themselves.

Yet again produced by original creator and Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, as well as longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud, the film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), and co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films). Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff put together the groovy ‘70s soundtrack.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens wide in theaters July 1. If you need a refresher, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and the first Minions movie are streaming now on Peacock.