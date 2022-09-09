'Minions: The Rise of Gru' set to exclusively stream on Peacock later this month

The fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise will premiere on Peacock on Sept. 23.

(from left) Minion Otto and Gru (Steve Carell) in Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, directed by Kyle Balda. Photo: Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures

The latest Despicable Me movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, broke Box Office records and received critical praise when it opened this July. The movie, which gives us the origin story of how Steve Carell’s Gru (aka the world’s greatest supervillain) met the Minions, is still playing in theaters. It will mosey off the big screen and onto Peacock, however, starting Sept. 23.

It looks like the Minions are excited to celebrate the occasion and ready to say “bello” to the streaming platform:

That’s right, in just two weeks time you and any Gentleminions out there will get to see all the Rise of Gru action you want from the comfort of your own living room. You’ll also get to see The Office spoof Gru and the Minions undertake during the opening credits of the film, and see young Gru in 1970s California, where becoming a supervillain is still just a dream for him.

Also starring Russell Brand, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews, Minions: The Rise of Gru will start streaming on Peacock Friday, Sept. 23.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is just the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters including Jurassic World: Dominion, The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Northman, Ambulance, Firestarter, and The Outfit. For more about movies on Peacock, click here.