Monkey Man: Dev Patel's Directorial Debut Punching Its Way Onto Digital Platforms This Week

Experience the vengeful wrath of Dev Patel's Kid in the comfort of your own home!

Start wrapping those knuckles! Universal Pictures confirms that Dev Patel's adrenaline-pumping directorial debut, Monkey Man, will officially hit digital platforms on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Molded in the highly-stylized vein of John Wick, the Jordan Peele-produced action project follows a mysterious underground fighter named Kid (Patel), who decides to seek bloody vengeance against the people who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless people of Mumbai. The film's title is derived from the Hindu mythology surrounding the simian figure of Hanuman, an "icon embodying strength and courage." Kid channels this legendary energy in the ring by donning a gorilla mask.

"I wanted to make an anthem for the underdogs," Patel proclaims in the studio production notes. "A hero who doesn’t have all the tools, can’t provide the perfect quip at every moment — the guy who tries and fails, and tries again — only to fail once more. A young man accustomed to being underestimated, with equal amounts of pain as rage, grappling with real trauma… that is, until he finds other outsiders, underdogs, like himself, to help build him up and give him the courage to fight for what is good and true."

He continues: "The action genre can easily be abused by the system, churning out content that lacks substance for a quick profit. But as a true fan of the genre, I know it can handle more. The audience wants more. I’m adding a heavy dose of culture to the mix. As a child, my grandfather introduced me to the story of Hanuman, the Monkey God. I was stunned at how many modern comic books have drawn inspiration from Eastern philosophy and iconographies."

Dev Patel appears in Monkey Man (2024). Photo: Universal Pictures

When Can I Rent or Buy Monkey Man? The nonstop thrill ride of a movie will be available to rent and/or purchase from digital platforms starting Tuesday, April 23.

Who Stars in Monkey Man?

In addition to Patel, who made a name for himself in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Monkey Man also features the acting talents of Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (The Night Manager), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Sense8), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm).

Patel came up with the original story and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Paul Angunawela and John Collee. He produced the feature with Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Jomon Thomas, Ian Cooper, Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni, Anjay Nagpal, and John Wick alumni Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault served as executive producers.

Is Monkey Man Still Playing in Theaters?

Why, yes it is! Click here to pick up tickets.