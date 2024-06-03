Monkey Man: Dev Patel's Action-Packed Directorial Debut Swings Onto Peacock June 14

Missed Monkey Man in theaters? No problem! NBCUniversal announced today that Dev Patel's action-filled directorial debut will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock Friday, June 14. If you’re a connoisseur of physical media, the film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Tuesday, June 25 with a slew of Collector’s Edition bonus features.

Produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope), the John Wick-esque film takes inspiration from the legend of Hanuman, a simian figure associated with the virtues of strength and courage. In addition to writing, directing, and producing, Patel also leads the narrative as Kid, the toughened combatant of an underground fight club who dons a gorilla mask in the ring. After years of taking punches for cash, Kid decides to strike back at the city's elite and the men who took everything from him as a child. The story itself takes place in the fictional Indian city of Yatana, which drew inspiration from the Batman mythos.

“Thinking of Gotham as the dark side of New York City, we created Yatana as the dark version of Mumbai," production designer Pawas Sawatchaiyamet states in the production notes. "It was a brilliant, smart idea that stimulated me to see a fresh way to design Monkey Man. Dev was extremely passionate for the story and clearly knew what he wanted. I’m so proud to be part of his debut film."

Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (The Night Manager), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Sense8), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm) co-star.

When Will Dev Patel's Monkey Man Be Available to Stream on Peacock? Monkey Man — which holds a fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes — will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock Friday, June 14. If you want to watch the movie right now, you can rent and/or own it from digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Monkey Man Physical Release Details and Special Features

The Monkey Man Collector’s Edition arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Tuesday, June 25 with the following bonus features:

ALTERNATE OPENING

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES True Shakti Mother’s Death Training Montage Lucky Kid Alphonso Death Post Credit Button

A LABOR OF LOVE - First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel’s unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw.

- First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel’s unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw. MONKEY MAN OF ACTION - In MONKEY MAN , Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel's stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured.

- In , Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel's stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured. FATEFUL ENCOUNTERS - Throughout our hero’s journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid’s actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required.

- Throughout our hero’s journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid’s actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required. ROOTS EXPOSED - MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life.

- explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life. FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director/Actor/Writer/Producer Dev Patel, Producers Jomon Thomas and Sam Sahni, and Co-Producer Raghuvir Joshi

