'Moon Knight': Ethan Hawke's big bad is up to no good in latest clip from Disney+ Marvel series

It seems as though Doctor Strange and Wong aren't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe characters capable of harnessing ancient — not to mention incredibly dangerous — magic for their own ends. But at least the two sorcerers aren't complete megalomaniacs. Wish we could say the same thing for Ethan Hawke's Doctor Arthur Harrow, who is up to no good, using his staff to open a glowing purple portal containing a monstrous demon creature, in the latest clip from the Moon Knight series coming to Disney+ next week.

Titled "Summon the Suit," the minute-long sneak peek offers fans a glimpse at the show's central villain, as well as its action-heavy sequences, whereas the clip from last week was more focused on the narrative's horror-based elements. When Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) are cornered by Harrow and his goons, Layla tells Steven to go full Moon Knight.

The only problem? He has no clue what she's talking about and is now in possession of a MacGuffin the bad guys want. Not a great combination. If the Indiana Jones franchise has taught us anything, it's that the antagonist will go to any lengths to get their hands on the mystical object of ultimate power. Steven can't transform for one simple reason: the identity of Marc Spector — a former mercenary and current proxy of an Ancient Egyptian moon god by the name of Khonshu — isn't in the proverbial driver's seat.

Watch below:

So what does Harrow want? Well, power...duh! But what exactly is the man's endgame? A specific answer continues to remain elusive and the comics aren't exactly a big help when you consider just how minor the character has been over the years. Based on comments made by Hawke, this live-action take on the villain is some sort of religious cult leader with delusions of grandeur.

"When you build a character, you create a blender and throw things in," Hawke explained to Empire for the magazine's April 2022 issue (now on sale). "So I threw in David Koresh, Fidel Castro, the Dalai Lama, Tolstoy. The best villains are the ones that think they're here, and that's definitely Dr. Harrow. He sees Moon Knight as an obstacle to him healing the world."

The Empire feature does engage in some light speculation about Moon Knight's iteration of Harrow having more in common with another obscure baddie from the comics known as Morning Star. However, the actor was quick to insist the character is like nothing fans have seen or read before. "One of the intriguing elements Marvel presented me with was the opportunity to come up with a new villain," he said.

The first episode of Moon Knight lands on Disney+ next Wednesday, March 30.