'Moon Knight' goes full horror mode in first freaky clip from Marvel's new Disney+ series

If we didn't know any better, we'd say the MCU is laying the groundwork for the Midnight Sons.

By Josh Weiss
Moon Knight YT
Photo: "Contact Lens" Official Clip | Marvel Studios' Moon Knight | Disney+ / Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Here's a pro Marvel tip: Never let a terrifying Ancient Egyptian deity corner you inside an elevator. Judging by the first official clip from the Moon Knight TV series (coming to Disney+ at the end of the month), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won't be the MCU's initial foray into the world of horror. And here's another piece of advice: if you're ever scared witless by what may be a hallucination of an inter-dimensional being, pretend you dropped your contact lens on the floor. It doesn't exactly work here, but it's better than nothing.

In this minute-long sneak peek, Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector — or should we say Steven Grant? — gets quite a fright when he's confronted by the moon god known as Khonshu, who is reportedly going to be voiced by Oscar-winner, F. Murray Abraham.

Grant, of course, is an identity sharing the body of Marc Spector, a former mercenary who got a second shot at life after he was left for dead in the middle of the desert. Now, he moonlights (pun very much intended!) as a superhero that pulls no punches, meting out justice as a divine proxy. His nightlife activities end up gaining the attention of a dangerous cult leader named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

Watch the clip below:

“He’s brutal,” Feige said of the titular vigilante last month. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

“It is risky,” added Isaac, who previously appeared in the Marvel Universe by way of X-Men: Apocalypse. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

The small screen project is led by head writer/executive producer Jeremy Slater (Netflix's live-action Death Note), who hopes we we'll get to see a lot more of Marc Spector beyond the confines of his TV show. If we didn't know any better, we'd say the MCU is laying the groundwork for the Midnight Sons, a team of supernatural heroes like Moon Knight, Blade, and Ghost Rider.

Moon Knight arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, March 30.

