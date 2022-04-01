Exclusive: Go inside the making of Moonfall's sci-fi megastructure with behind the scenes clip

What mysteries might be lurking inside of Earth's lunar satellite? That was the difficult question facing the design team behind director Roland Emmerich's latest disaster flick, Moonfall. Audiences can learn more about the movie's creative process in our exclusive featurette from the Lionsgate home release. The apocalyptic thrill ride is now available on Digital with physical copies going on sale later this month.

"People have never seen inside the Moon," writer/producer/composer Harold Kloser explains in the video below. "When you talk to a production designer, it's not like, 'Hey, we're going inside St. Peter's Cathedral and we're doing a scene in there.' It's like, 'We need you to do the inside of the Moon.'"

"We saw the inside of the Moon as a ship, and we based all our logic and our patterns and our design concepts on that really basic understanding," adds production designer Kirk M. Petruccell.

Watch the clip — which also features exclusive concept art — now:

Written by Emmerich, Kloser, and Spenser Cohen, Moonfall takes place in a not-too-distant future where the Moon has been knocked out of its usual orbit and set on a collision course with the little blue marble we call home. With all life on the brink of destruction, a trio of unlikely protagonists — NASA chief Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), disgraced astronaut and Jo's former colleague Bryan Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley — blasts off in an effort to literally save the world.

Given Emmerich's long-standing track record as Hollywood's resident master of disaster (his works also include Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012), the filmmaker wanted to give viewers a unique viewing experience with this project. "They kept pushing me," admits key concept artist Johannes Mücke in the featurette above. "[They said] 'It has to be something we haven't seen before."

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland round out the ensemble cast. Emmerich, who also served as producer alongside Kloser, does hope to turn the property into a full-on franchise. "I mean, if the movie is successful, we'll do a sequel or two sequels," he told Screen Rant in February. "It was always imagined as a trilogy."

Moonfall is now available to purchase on digital platforms. 4K Ultra HD ($42.99), Blu-ray ($39.99), and DVD ($29.96) editions of the film arrive Tuesday, April 26. The bonus features for all formats are as follows: