Meet the cast and creators of Peacock's sci-fi series 'Mrs. Davis'

Mrs. Davis, Peacock's upcoming techno-thriller that will premiere on April 20, is very, very mysterious. Few plot details have been revealed, but the sci-fi series follows a nun named Simone as she prepares to wage a personal war against a seemingly benevolent A.I. called “Mrs. Davis” that basically controls the world.

The show, which will be full of twists and turns, is said to be an exploration of faith and technology, and there will be lots of shocking and quirky moments in equal measure. The first teaser trailer for the series revealed very little of the plot, instead only showing a variety of people from around the world who seem thrilled that Mrs. Davis wants to speak with them. But, although we don’t know much about the show, which will debut with four episodes exclusively on Peacock on April 20 (with new episodes arriving weekly after that), we do know a fair bit about the creators and the cast.

Here’s a rundown of the people who made Mrs. Davis.

Damon Lindelof

Mrs. Davis’ co-creator is one of the most interesting — and consistently surprising — TV creators. Damon Lindelof co-created Lost, a twisty mystery-drama sensation that changed television forever. He also created HBO’s acclaimed series The Leftovers as well as the Watchmen series.

Tara Hernandez

Mrs. Davis evolved from a comedic script about postapocalyptic nuns that Tara Hernandez, a television writer who worked on Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, penned. Lindelof saw the script and was impressed by it, and the two worked together to develop what would become Mrs. Davis.

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, the nun on a crusade against Mrs. Davis. Gilpin was the star of Netflix’s Glow, and she also appeared in Nurse Jackie and Gaslit. She was also the lead of the controversial 2020 thriller The Hunt, which Lindelof wrote and produced.

Jake McDorman

Jake McDorman plays Wiley, an ex of Simone's who nonetheless goes along with her on her battle against the A.I. McDorman starred in the ABC Family series Greek, the Limitless TV series, The Right Stuff, and Dopesick. He also had a small-but-important role in Watchmen, meaning he’s another Lindelof alumn.

Margo Martindale

Beloved character actress Margo Martindale plays Simone’s mother superior. Martindale’s filmography is extensive, but some of her most notable roles include Claudia in the acclaimed spy series The Americans, Mags Bennett on Justified, and an ill-fated park ranger in Universal’s new movie Cocaine Bear.

Andy McQueen

Andy McQueen is a Canadian actor who won accolades for his performance in the 2019 Canadian thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill. He also appeared in Season 3 of the Netflix series Outer Banks. In Mrs. Davis, he plays Jay.

Ben Chaplin

British actor Ben Chaplin’s film roles include The Truth About Cats & Dogs, Washington Square, and The Thin Red Line. He also had an main role in the HBO series The Nevers.

David Arquette

David Arquette is a prolific actor, but by far his best-known and most-beloved role is that of officer Dewey Riley in the Scream series. He also, fun fact, has a two-decade-long professional wrestling career, only retiring from the ring in 2021. In Mrs. Davis, Arquette plays Simone’s father, a Reno magician named Monty whose huckster nature helped turn Simone against the “magic” of A.I.

Elizabeth Marvel

Elizabeth Marvel is a character actress with tons of credits in her filmography, including President Elizabeth Keane in Homeland, The Major in Manifest, and Heather Dunbar in House of Cards. (She is also, fun fact, married to Bill Camp, making them the character actor couple.) In Mrs. Davis, Marvel plays Celeste, Simone’s mother.

Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos starred in The Three Stooges movie as well as the shows Silicon Valley and Good Girls Revolt. He also has a long, long list of voice acting credits, and he’s the current voice of Mickey Mouse. In Mrs. Davis, he plays JQ.

Ashley Romans

Ashley Romans got her start when she played Hermione in Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis, a popular but very unofficial fan-created series about the post-Hogwarts life of the iconic witch. More recently, she had a recurring role in Season 9 of Shameless and played Agent 355 in Y: The Last Man.

Katja Herbers

Katja Herbers, a Dutch actress, currently stars as Dr. Kristen Bouchard in the Paramount+ series Evil. Her other credits include Westworld, the ​​WGN America drama Manhattan, and Season 3 of The Leftovers.

Mrs. Davis will premiere at SXSW in March, but the first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will make their exclusive streaming debut on Peacock on April 20. The remaining installments of the eight-episode season will drop on subsequent Thursdays, with the finale coming out on May 18.

