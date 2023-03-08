When and how to watch Peacock’s twisty science fiction series ‘Mrs. Davis’

Here's how to watch the new series Mrs. Davids from the creator of Lost and The Leftovers when it premieres exclusively on Peacock.

In the world of Mrs. Davis, an upcoming sci-fi series from the creator of Lost and The Leftovers, the titular A.I. communicates to people via an earbud. In the real world, there’s only one way to experience Mrs. Davis and that's by streaming the show on Peacock.

The Peacock original series, which is set to premiere on April 20 when the first four episodes will be available to stream, was created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, the renowned showrunner who also made HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen in addition to Lost and The Leftovers. If Lindelof’s past work doesn’t give you some idea of what to expect from Mrs. Davis, maybe the official logline for the series will:

“Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?”

The exact plot and many details of the series are still being kept under wraps — and indeed the first and only teaser for the show is fittingly mysterious — but it’s a sci-fi exploration of faith, technology and the thorny questions and wackiness that ensue when the two meet. Glow star Betty Gilpin plays the lead role of Simone, a nun who does not trust “Mrs. Davis,” a seemingly benevolent A.I .that has basically taken over the world (not that anybody besides her really noticed or minds). Beloved character actress ​​Margo Martindale, who was most recently seen getting mauled by a bear in Universal’s Cocaine Bear, plays Simone’s mother superior. Jake McDorman plays Wiley, one of Simone’s ex-boyfriends who joins her on this anti-tech crusade.

While Watchmen and The Leftovers were not without humor, Mrs. Davis should be an especially genre-warping time, as co-creator Tara Hernandez’s prior credits include comedies like The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. This isn’t going to be Terminator 2: Judgement Day. It’s a different, stranger and a more joyous bit of tech doomerism.

“We were pushing back against dystopia,” Lindelof told Vulture. “But the show needed to be “fun to watch, not a huge downer. Where in the Venn diagram do The Sound of Music, Black Mirror, and True Romance overlap? That’s what we were gunning for.”

Mrs. Davis will premiere at SXSW in March, but the first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will make their exclusive streaming debut on Peacock on April 20. The remaining installments of the eight-episode season will drop on subsequent Thursdays, with the finale coming out on May 18.

