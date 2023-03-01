'Mrs. Davis' wants to talk to you in mysterious teaser for Damon Lindelof's new Peacock sci-fi series

"She wants to talk to you," is the constant refrain of Peacock's globe-trotting teaser trailer for Mrs. Davis. Dare we accept the earpiece and hear what she's got to say? On second thought, just let it go to voicemail ...

Premiering on the streaming platform late next month, the ambitious new series from Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) stars Emmy-nominated GLOW alum Betty Gilpin as Simone, a badass nun battling the world's most powerful artificial intelligence. While the first trailer doesn't give away any plot details, it does give the viewer a taste of the unsettling omnipresence enjoyed by the sentiment algorithm that must be destroyed at all costs. What does the machine want? Not much ... just the power to enslave all of humanity.

Jake McDorman (Limitless), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers), Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), David Arquette (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel (Helstrom), Katja Herbers (Evil), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Twilight Zone), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things 4), and Mathilde Ollivier (1899) round out the principal cast.

Check out the teaser below:

Lindelof and Hernandez are executive producers alongside series directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies). Hernandez also serves as showrunner. The show falls under the Warner Bros. Television umbrella.

"Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic,” Lindelof said when the project was confirmed back in May of 2021. "I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them."

"In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake,” added Hernandez. "I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

Mrs. Davis will hold its world premiere at the SXSW festival this month before it arrives on Peacock Thursday, April 20. The debut season consists of eight, one-hour episodes that will air on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Peacock presents Mrs. Davis Photo: Peacock

