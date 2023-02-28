Natasha Lyonne's Charlie meets Joseph Gordon-Levitt in sneak peek at 'Poker Face's penultimate episode

Things aren't looking great for Charlie Cale in a first look clip from this week's episode of Poker Face, which marks the second-to-last episode of the debut season on Peacock.

The human lie detector played by Natasha Lyonne wakes up in a strange motel during a blizzard — cold, wet, bruised, and just a tad confused — where she's greeted by a pair of shady characters: Jimmy and Trey Mendez (guest stars David Castaneda and Joseph Gordon-Levitt). "In order to survive the night, Charlie must decipher the deadly tension between her questionable companions," reads the synopsis.

Written by showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, Episode 9 (hilariously titled "Escape From Sh** Mountain") was directed by series creator Rian Johnson. Benjamin Bratt (Cliff Legrand), James Yaegashi (Officer Buckley), and Oscar hopeful Stephanie Hsu (Morty) round out this week's collection of guest stars.

Check out the clip below:

New episodes of Poker Face debut on Peacock every Thursday. A second season is already in the works.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said of the decision to pick up the hit show for another 10 episodes. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

The Season 1 finale (titled "The Hook") was written by Johnson and is scheduled to premiere next Thursday — March 9. Guest starring the likes of Benjamin Bratt, Ron Perlman (Sterling Frost Sr.), Clea Duvall (Emily Cale), Rhea Perlman (Beatrix Hasp), and Simon Helberg (Luca), Episode 10 finds Charlie caught in the middle of "a deadly power play that puts her in the sights of two ruthless crime syndicates and the FBI," teases the logline. Janicza Bravo directed the episode.

Johnson is an executive producer on the show with Lyonne, the Zuckermans, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens round are co-executive producers.

