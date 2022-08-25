'We got ourselves a demon' in trailer for Amazon horror-comedy 'My Best Friend's Exorcism'

Best friends do everything together. They talk on the phone every day, stick together at school, and sometimes, one has to figure out how to get a demon out of the other.

That's the basic setup for My Best Friend's Exorcism, the new horror-comedy film hitting Amazon Prime Video next month from director Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and screenwriter Jenna Lamia (Good Girls). Based on the novel of the same name by acclaimed genre voice Grady Hendrix, the film follows best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller), two girls who've stuck together despite very different home lives and economic situations. They've been best friends throughout childhood, but their bond is about to be challenged by an upcoming move, and they're determined to make the most of the time they have left together in their South Carolina town.

Everything changes when an evening by the lake turns grim, and after a strange encounter, Gretchen starts acting different. As their friendship gets darker and darker, Abby begins to realize that something is very wrong, and that Gretchen's only hope might be an eager young faith-based weightlifter named Christian (Christopher Lowell), who's certain that what Gretchen really needs is a good old-fashioned exorcism.

Oh, and did we mention it's set in the '80s, with all the hairstyles and pop hits that entails? Yeah.

Check out the trailer below.

Hendrix has been one of horror's most acclaimed writers for quite some time now, breaking through with nonfictions projects like Paperbacks From Hell and fiction work like Horrorstor and continuing his run with celebrated novels like The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires and last year's hit The Final Girl Support Group. He's also worked as a screenwriter on films like Satanic Panic and Mohawk, but My Best Friend's Exorcism marks the first major live-action translation of Hendrix's prose to the screen, though other projects are already on the way. For many fans, it's been a long time coming, and now it's finally arriving just in time for the Halloween season.

My Best Friend's Exorcism hits Amazon Prime Video Sept. 30.

Looking for more horror? Films like The Black Phone, Firestarter, They/Them, Sinisher, Stir of Echoes and more are streaming now on Peacock.