NBC sets fall schedule with ‘Quantum Leap’ on Mondays, ‘La Brea’ returns to Tuesdays & more

It's time to start preparing your fall television itinerary for NBC, as the network just announced its dynamic programming lineup for the latter half of 2022 — and you won't want to miss out on all the genre action.

The hotly-anticipated Quantum Leap reboot will lead the pack on Mondays at 10 p.m., right after new episodes of The Voice (Camilla Cabello and Gwen Stefani join John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches for Season 22, with Carson Daly back in the role of host). La Brea will return to its Tuesday night slot at 9 p.m. for the first part of its sinkhole-sized second season. The Blacklist is slated to kick off its tenth outing once we hit the midseason point.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” added Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We're very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”

All shows will exclusively stream on Peacock the day after they air.

Check out the full schedule below (new series are noted in upper case; all times are ET):

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. - LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 P.M. - Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY