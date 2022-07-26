Netflix pulls the trigger on 'The Gray Man' sequel starring Ryan Gosling; spinoff film in the works

Netflix was always hoping The Gray Man would be a franchise launcher. The new film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo is based on the first novel in a long and successful thriller series by author Mark Greaney, giving the streamer plenty of room for more adaptations and, hopefully, more hits. Now, we know that the film's response was big enough that the Gray Man universe is already expanding.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the Russo Brothers will reunite with star Ryan Gosling for the first Gray Man sequel film, after The Gray Man dropped on Netflix last Friday and quickly shot to No. 1 on the service in more than 90 countries around the globe. Netflix is now pushing forward with plans to make the film and its title character into the cornerstone of a "major spy franchise," and the first follow-up movie is the next step.

The Gray Man co-writer Stephen McFeely will handle scripting duties for the second installment, and while the plot is still under wraps, fans might want to go looking to Greaney's second Gray Man novel, On Target, for clues.

“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," The Russos said in a statement. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

That "second script" the Russo brothers referred to is what's being billed as the first Gray Man spinoff film, which will be written by Deadpool and Zombieland scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The premise of the film is still a secret, but anyone who's seen The Gray Man knows by now that there are several story avenues and characters that the spinoff could explore. Hopefully we'll hear more about that soon.

Neither film has a release date at this point, but announcing news of a follow-up just after The Gray Man's streaming premiere is proof that Netflix very much got what it wanted in this case. The Gray Man is going to become the streamer's next franchise. The question now is how long it'll be able to sustain itself.

