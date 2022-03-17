Netflix reveals future-set plot, first posters & July release date for 'Resident Evil' TV series

The last couple of years have been a very busy time for the Resident Evil franchise. The legendary game series got a successful new installment, the animated movie Infinite Darkness hit streaming, and the movie universe got a reboot with Welcome to Racoon City. But even all of that was not the full extent of the franchise's reach. In the summer of 2020, Netflix announced plans for the first-ever live-action Resident Evil streaming series. Now, we finally know when we'll get to see it.

The streamer announced Thursday that the series, titled simply Resident Evil, will arrive on July 14, giving fans a summertime binge of eight hour-long episodes that will seek to "redefine the legendary horror franchise." As Netflix previously revealed, the series will take place across two timelines, one closer to the present and the other in the future, and will follow the Wesker family as they reckon with the horrific rise of a race of creatures tied to the malevolent Umbrella Corporation.

Here's the show's official logline:

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The streamer also revealed a trio of eerie teaser posters, which you can check out below:

Announced during the Netflix Geeked event in August of 2020, the new Resident Evil series will follow the Wesker family, a name fans of the games will remember, as they navigate the horrific events set in motion by Umbrella, and will star Lance Reddick (Fringe) as Albert Wesker. Other roles have not yet been announced, but the main cast also includes Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) will serve as showrunner.

So, now we know we have just four months to wait for more Resident Evil, which means a trailer for the series will probably creep up on us soon.