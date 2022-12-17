Get ready to return to 'Fear Street' as Netflix commissions second trilogy from 'Watcher' director

Netflix is heading back to Fear Street. SYFY WIRE has confirmed the streaming giant will enter production on a second trilogy of films inspired by the best-selling YA book series from prolific horror author, R.L. Stine. Up-and-coming director Chloe Okuno (Watcher) is on board to helm the trio of movies, with Chernin Entertainment returning to produce. Above the Line was first to report the news.

No plot details are known at this time, but it was only a matter of time until Netflix decided to continue the franchise, given the viewership success of the first three titles, which told an interconnected tale of terror across three retro time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666.

"The stories within R.L. Stine's books are centered around the idea of infinite repeatability," director Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon) remarks in the official Fear Street press notes. "Every story takes place in this town called Shadyside and focuses on a different person who lives on Fear Street, but the films aren't a direct adaptation. The spirit of the books is definitely infused throughout — it's embodied in our story, our characters, and the overall craziness that ensues."

Shot back-to-back, the titles were released over a period of three weeks in July 2021. SYFY WIRE's own Trent Moore praised the novel experiment, calling it "a clever, surprising project that revels in the past."

He continued: "It’s throwback horror with a cutting-edge release like we’ve never seen. But none of it would work if the movies weren’t, ya know, good. Thankfully, Janiak has kept a deft directorial hand on the story and tone of this saga, weaving something with the episodic cliffhanger vibe of must-see TV, with the scope and thrills of blockbuster horror."

The first trilogy of Fear Street films is now streaming on Netflix and features the talents of Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, and more. All three features are rated R and currently hold between an 83 to 89 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Every film made No. 1 on Netflix. It was amazing," Stine told us over a Zoom conversation earlier this year. "I was shocked by those films [because] they’re R-rated. Even my life isn't R rated. It was all teenagers being slashed to bits."

