Exclusive: Nickelodeon reveals SDCC 2022 merch featuring 'Rugrats,' 'Avatar' & 'SpongeBob'

SYFY WIRE reveals the 7 exclusive Nickelodeon SDCC 2022 merchandise you can only get at the con!

Are you ready kids?

The answer for 130,00 expected attendees of the first full-sized, in-person San Diego International Comic-Con since the pandemic is, "Aye, Aye, Captain!" Nickelodeon and their huge exhibition booth on the show floor will also be there for the fans of their shows, both new and old. At booth #4113, Nickelodeon will be hosting talent signings, activations, and interactive booth design elements across all four days of the con, as well as selling seven exclusive SDCC products that SYFY WIRE can finally reveal.

Celebrating the network's classic '90s lineup and individual series like Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants and Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as new hits like Kamp Koral, fans can buy these these items only at the booth on the show floor this year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Youtooz Aang Vinyl Figure and Disliz Aang Watch

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can get two exclusive individual pieces this year. First, there’s the Youtooz Aang vinyl figurine and the exclusive Disliz Aang Watch which has a super rare run of only 250 pieces. The vinyl figure is $25.00 and the watch is $50.00.

Rugrats Chuckie Finster Fanny Pack

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

If you’re a Rugrats aficionado, this Rugrats Chuckie Finster Fanny Pack is made for you. Featuring the face of the bespectacled nervous kid in the nursery, his noggin opens up with a zipper and inside can hold a good amount of your other SDCC treasures. The pack costs $50.00.

SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom Bus Pencil Case

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

Going old school SpongeBob SquarePants with the design, this washable pencil case features the whole Bikini Bottom cast of characters in a wraparound bus design. Plus, there's even a secret meme image on the underside. It costs $13.00.

‘90s Nickelodeon Backpack

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

With the new school season coming up fast, the ‘90s Nickelodeon backpack features classic era, fan-favorite Nickelodeon show art including Hey Arnold!, Rocket Power, The Ren & Stimpy Show, All That and more. It costs $60.00.

Nickelodeon x San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Pins

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

For the pin collectors, Nickelodeon has four new SDCC 2022 designs: Cynthia Doll from Rugrats, Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Danny from Danny Phantom, and Gary from Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Each pin is $6.00 each, and are one-of-a-kind for the event. Always a huge collectible.

Nickelodeon x San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Tote Bag

Photo: Nickelodeon PRESS

And last but not least, is the SDCC 2022 official Nickelodeon Tote Bag which should be used to carry all your con swag. The bag costs this collector’s reusable tote bag $9.00 but if you buy all four of the 2022 collectible pins, you get the bag for free (while supplies last).