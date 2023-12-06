Night Swim: Everything to Know About James Wan and Jason Blum's Post-M3GAN Team-Up

You'll never look at backyard swimming pools the same way ever again!

James Wan and Jason Blum don't like to waste any time. Following the critical and box office success of M3GAN earlier this year, the seasoned horror veterans behind the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse productions banners announced their next Universal team-up: Night Swim. Slated for a wide theatrical rollout in January 2024, the film is adapted from the 2014 short film of the same name by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire — the latter of whom wrote and directed the feature-length version.

"James loves taking something that’s supposed to be safe and ruining it," McGuire said last month. "He loves it. Whether it’s a doll or, I mean that’s done, but there’s almost mischievousness in his love for just like, you think that’s fun, that’s safe? No. It is done. You’re done. Like you never look at it the same. So I feel like that level that, to that super high concept, commercial aspect of taking something that’s familiar and safe and ruining it [made Wan a good fit for Night Swim]."

Everything you need to know about horror movie Night Swim

What is Night Swim about?

Night Swim follows the Waller family — father Ray (Wyatt Russell), mother Eve (Kerry Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle), and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren) — as they move into a new home with a swimming pool in the backyard. So far so good, right? What kid doesn't love bragging about a pool to their classmates?

Ray was recently forced to give up his major league baseball career over a degenerative illness, but secretly hopes to get back into the wide world of sports by using the pool for physical therapy purposes. Plus, the kids can bring their friends over to swim any time. A great plan in theory but the in-ground amenity carries a dark and terrible secret "that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror," reads the official synopsis.

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller, Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller, Nancy Lenehan as Kay, Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller and Kerry Condon as Eve Waller in Night Swim, directed by Bryce McGuire. Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Universal Pictures

Who stars in Night Swim? Night Swim co-stars Wyatt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead).

Wan and Blum are producers on the film. Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Turek serve as executive producers.

What is Night Swim rated? Night Swim is rated PG-13 for "terror, some violent content and language," according to FilmRatings.com, If the movie ends up capturing the same magic as M3GAN, however, an unrated cut on Peacock could potentially be in the cards.

When is Night Swim being released? Night Swim dives into theaters everywhere Friday, January 5, 2024 — exactly one year after M3GAN hit the big screen.

How to watch Night Swim? Night Swim will only be available to watch in theaters. Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but be sure to check in with vendors like Fandango and Atom for regular updates. It releases on January 5, 2024.

