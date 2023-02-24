What's different in the 'M3GAN' unrated cut on Peacock? Breaking down the gore, F-bombs & more

Just prior to the theatrical release of M3GAN in early January, director Gerard Johnstone revealed that the film went through a number of reshoots in order to achieve a PG-13 rating. "What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective," he said. "It's like 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times' but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much."

But let's just say, for argument's sake, that you wanted to check out that fabled unrated cut discussed by Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper. Well, Peacock has you covered with both versions of the movie now streaming on the platform. What are the main differences between the two? We watched them both side-by-side and, as you'd probably expect, the unrated edition contains a lot more violence and explicit language.

The PG-13 cut, for instance, only has one F-bomb — given to the snot-nosed Brandon (Jack Cassidy) around the 53-minute mark. The unrated alternative, however, has a total of eight F-bombs scattered throughout the 1 hour, 41-minute runtime. Most are spoken by Gemma's opportunistic boss, David (Ronny Chieng), although one is spared for M3GAN herself during the big climax.

In terms of gore, there are slight tweaks to the major deaths of Brandon, Gemma's neighbor Celia (Lori Dungey), David, and David's beleaguered assistant Kurt (Stephane Garneau-Monten).

Brandon is still run over by a car, but the scene in which M3GAN rips his ear right off his head lingers on the brutal mutilation. The same goes for Celia as the skin of her cheek is painfully eroded by the incredible force of the woman's own power washer. David's murder in the bowels of Funki HQ involves a lot more blood splatter as M3GAN shoves the paper slicing blade of a copy machine straight through his midsection. A terrified Kurt becomes drenched in his boss's hemoglobin before his throat is slit.

Both the unrated and theatrical versions of M3GAN are now available to stream on Peacock. If you are a devoted collector of physical media, the film can be purchased on DVD and Blu-Ray as of today. Audiences can also find the movie in theaters and on Digital.

A direct sequel — entitled M3GAN 2.0 — is currently in development and slated for a big screen debut in early 2025. Johnstone will return to direct, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprising Gemma and Cady, respectively.

Looking for even more killer doll fun? Check out SYFY's Chucky series — the first season of which is now streaming on Peacock. The hit series (based on the long-running Child's Play film franchise) was recently picked up for a third season.