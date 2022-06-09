Final trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' delivers most reveals yet for freaky sci-fi mystery

Wondering what Jordan Peele's Nope is actually about? Well, wonder no more, dear reader! The film's final trailer — which clocks in at a whopping three minutes — walks us through the general beats of the cosmic storyline. It's crazier than any of us could have imagined!

Here's what we know so far: an alien spacecraft shows up in the skies above a lonely California desert town, abducting people and causing bizarre weather patterns. Hoping to take advantage of this close encounter, the operators of a Hollywood horse-training business (played by Lightyear's Keke Palmer and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya) hatch a gonzo plan to capture it on film and get rich. Michael Wincott (Westworld) enters the picture as an entertainment industry veteran with the necessary skills to capture the UFO, whose occupants seem to have a twisted sense of humor, on celluloid.

Naturally, things do not go according to plan as our heroes learn the hard way that visitors from beyond are not to be trifled with. Based on this conclusory batch of footage, Nope serves as both a meta love letter to classic science fiction and the very process of moviemaking. The use of The Temptation's "Ball of Confusion" ties the whole thing together, perfectly underscoring our ignorance of the cosmos at large.

Watch the final trailer below:

"This whole film is as ambitious a cinematic event as I've kind of planned so far in my career," Peele, who both wrote and directed the movie, said in a recent behind-the-scenes featurette. "I tried to write a script that I didn't know how to pull off and then assemble the team to help me pull it off. This is one of the days and these weeks where it feels really good to be a director."

"The film itself is what Jordan usually does: a commentary on something grander," Palmer explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It uses the horror genre as a way to [examine] what we are all running from, or what we all get so totally obsessed with, how it defines us, how it brings us to the edge."

Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Brandon Perea (The OA) round out the principal cast. Peele and Ian Cooper produced the feature under their Monkeypaw Productions banner.

Nope exclusively opens in theaters Friday, July 22 by way of Universal Pictures.