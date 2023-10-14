Director Matthew Vaughn Has a Big Kick-Ass 3 Update: "Kick-Ass The Reboot"

Vaughn tells SYFY WIRE that the third installment will be "like nothing that’s ever been done on film before."

Even as he works on the final days of his upcoming spy romp Argylle, director Matthew Vaughn is hard at work reimagining his classic, down-and-dirty superhero franchise, Kick-Ass.

Rumors and reports of a third Kick-Ass movie have plagued the internet for years, ever since Kick-Ass 2 hit theaters in 2013. Now, 10 years later, Vaughn has an update on what fans can expect from the long-awaited threequel.

“Big update: That [we’re going to] start filming ‘Kick-Ass The Reboot,’” Vaughn told SYFY WIRE at New York Comic-Con 2023.

“Which is like nothing that’s ever been done on film before,” he continued.

While Vaughn couldn’t get into detail, he mentioned that his team has one other, unannounced film to work on after Argylle — and then, it’s time for the new Kick-Ass.

“Which is very, very exciting,” Vaughn said. “Because I felt with Kick-Ass, I would like to make a Kick-Ass 3 with those characters but I think we just need to use a sorbet shall we say to cleanse everyone’s palate, remind everyone that Kick-Ass is crazy and different. This movie will be talked about like, everyone like ‘What did they go and do?’”

As for what fans can expect from it? “It’s the spirit of the first Kick-Ass done in a modern way,” he assured.

The first Kick-Ass followed the big-hearted, foul-mouthed misadventures of high school student Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a perpetual outsider and avid comic book fan. One day, he decides to try his part at the whole superhero thing despite having no powers or … real skills of any kind.

Along the way, he meets a cast of colorful characters much more inclined to the superhero (and supervillain) life than him, but audiences can’t help but root for the underdog.

Many of those characters make a comeback in Universal Pictures' 2013's Kick-Ass 2, which follows Dave once again as he joins a superhero group called "Justice Forever," all while Chloe Grace Moretz's fan-favorite character Hit-Girl attempts (and, yes, fails) to live a normal life.

The new Kick-Ass doesn't yet have a premiere date. In the meantime, check out Kick-Ass 2 on digital from Universal Pictures right here.

Argylle exclusively lands on the big screen Friday, February 2, 2024, via Universal Pictures.