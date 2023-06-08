Original Fast and the Furious Was Set in New York Before David Ayer Rewrote the Screenplay

The extended Toretto family and the city of Los Angeles go together like chocolate and peanut butter. Like Batman and Robin. Like sexy hot rods and canisters of nitrous oxide. You can't really have one without the other at this point.

But when development first began on The Fast and the Furious (now streaming on Peacock!) more than two decades ago, the original draft of the screenplay by Gary Scott Thompson had the fast-paced action set against the backdrop of New York City. It made a ton of sense, of course. After all, Kenneth Li's "Racer X" article, upon which the whole franchise is based, took a deep dive into Manhattan's underground racing scene.

RELATED: Fast X's Alan Ritchson Told Vin Diesel He Hadn't Been Watching Fast Saga: "I'm an Idiot"

It wasn't until Erik Bergquist and David Ayer were brought on board to rewrite the script, however, that the Fast & Furious world as we now know it began to take shape. "David was really able to lend credibility and a voice of these young people in this world," longtime Fast Saga producer Neal H. Moritz told Entertainment Weekly for a 2021 oral history of the original film.

How David Ayer's The Fast and The Furious Rewrite Helped Launch the Fast Saga

"It was set in New York and basically all white people. I said to the studio, 'I'm not going to do this unless I can set it in the L.A. I grew up in,'" Ayer explained. "For me, the whole diversity piece was absolutely paramount to creating this world, and this was at a time when nobody did that. I was the only white guy in my neighborhood, so that's what I know. And California has always been ground zero of car culture. You go down to the hood and dudes are still dropping $20,000 on quarter-mile races."

Credit: Universal/Getty Images

Paul Walker had signed on to play Brian O'Conner before a script was in place, but his eventual co-star, a then-unknown Vin Diesel, needed a little more convincing (the studio initially wanted Timothy Olyphant for Dom). "They hired David and asked me to go page by page with my notes, and I thought that was really cool," Diesel recalled to EW. "I felt validated and heard."

RELATED: 15 of the Coolest Sci-fi Cars We'd Love to Drive

"I sat down with Vin and really created that character with him," Ayer continued. "Yeah, there were characters in the script but it needed life, it needed to become real, it needed to become dimensional. He had a few really specific ideas about the character, and those little touchstones he handed me became something I could flesh out. It's an honor to help an actor create and achieve a vision."

Since Dom ran a Cuban bodega with his sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster), Diesel went the extra quarter-mile by making the journey down to Cuba to truly get inside the head of his character. "The irony is I felt like I had gotten what the character wanted to be in the first script, but there were things conflicting with his truth. I had an idea of who he was. It was just an honor and a code he had."

All these years later, Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere. To date, the perhaps-penultimate chapter in the Fast Saga (we're getting at least one more movie and a Hobbs-related interlude) has grossed over $600 million worldwide. Click here to pick up tickets!

The Fast and the Furious is now streaming on Peacock alongside Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and F9.