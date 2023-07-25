Fast X Cruises Onto Blu-Ray August 8 With A Trunk Full Of Fast-Paced Bonus Features

(clockwise, from left) Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom (Vin Diesel), Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), Abuelita (Rita Moreno), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, back to camera) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson, back to camera) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier

(clockwise, from left) Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom (Vin Diesel), Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), Abuelita (Rita Moreno), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, back to camera) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson, back to camera) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

The Toretto family always comes home. No exceptions!

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today that Fast X will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a trunk full of bonus features — including a gag reel, two music videos, a slew of behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a commentary track from director Louis Leterrier (The Transporter, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

When Does Fast X Come Out on Blu-Ray? August 8, 2023.

Written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the tenth entry in the Fast Saga finds Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of his pit crew battling their most lethal adversary yet — Dante Reyes (franchise newcomer Jason Momoa) — who has been on a warpath of vengeance since his daddy, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), was shot dead in the climax of Fast Five.

Diesel is joined by Fast & Furious veterans Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (Tej Parker), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Helen Mirren (Queenie Shaw), and Charlize Theron (Cipher).

Momoa's fellow green-horns are Brie Larson (Tess, daughter of Mr. Nobody), Daniela Melchior (Isabel Neves, sister of the late Elena Neves and aunt to Dom's son), Alan Ritchson (Aimes, acting director of the Agency), and Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother).

Fast X home release bonus features confirmed by Universal Pictures

THIS IS FAMILY — Family bonds are always the strongest. Reunite with your favorite FAST family members as we introduce new characters, travel across continents, reveal intimate views of epic stunts, and get personal about the beginning of the end of the FAST franchise.

FAST BREAKS: SCENE BREAKDOWNS WITH LOUIS LETERRIER* — Director Louis Leterrier gives insight into some of the magic that went into making FAST X, breaking down how he filmed these unforgettable action scenes in legendary locations around the world.

XTREME RIDES OF FAST X — In FAST, we cast cars like we cast characters. Take a closer look at how classic FAST cars were rebuilt for FAST X, and which new vehicles are customized and introduced to enhance the lifeblood of the franchise.

BELLES OF THE BRAWL — The women of FAST X are not to be messed with. Watch as they add their special talents to huge fight scenes, from rehearsal to the real thing.

TUNED INTO RIO - Revisit FAST's past as our story takes us back to Rio de Janeiro, where we'll experience a non-stop party, exotic cars, and a classic FAST quarter mile street race.

JASON MOMOA: CONQUERING ROME* — Jason Momoa joins the FAST franchise to portray a villain that pushes the team to the brink of disaster. Watch as Momoa discusses his approach to the character, biking down the narrow streets of Rome, and performing his own stunts.

LITTLE B TAKES THE WHEEL — Get to know the youngest member of the Toretto family as we dive into Little B’s journey in FAST X and introduce Leo Abelo Perry.

A FRIEND IN THE END — The FAST franchise has a history of shocking end-credit tags, and FAST X is no different. We take a special look at this scene and why, if you're watching a FAST movie, you never want to get up before the end credits are finished!

GAG REEL*

MUSIC VIDEOS "TORETTO" BY J BALVIN "ANGEL PT. 1" BY KODAK BLACK & NLE CHOPPA (FEATURING JIMIN OF BTS, JVKE & MUNI LONG)



FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LOUIS LETERRIER*

* Included on all formats including DVD

FAST X (2023) Box Art Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Fast X is currently available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV without any of the bonus features. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates on the movie's Peacock debut.

Fast 11 (aka Fast X: Part II) is scheduled to premiere in April 2025, which means we can probably expect the Hobbs spinoff to debut sometime within the next year-and-a-half. A writer and director have yet to be announced.

Relive part of the Fast Saga on Peacock with The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), and Furious 7 (2015).