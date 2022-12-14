Director Patty Jenkins fires back at report she 'walked away' from 'Wonder Woman 3'

"I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me."

The shifting sands of the DC Universe on the big screen has prompted another high-profile creative to set the record straight on social media. Posting on Twitter, director Patty Jenkins fired back at a report from The Wrap, which claimed that the filmmaker angrily left the production of Wonder Woman 3 after the studio asked her to make changes to a treatment she co-wrote with Geoff Johns.

"This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me," Jenkins wrote in a lengthy statement. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who go to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

A third Wonder Woman film was green-lit just two days after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 nearly two years ago. Although it received a hybrid release in theaters and on HBO Max, the first sequel still managed to bring in $169 million at the worldwide box office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This unexpected success prompted the studio to place a trilogy capper on the fast track to production.

Jenkins also touched on her involvement with Lucasfilm's Rogue Squadron film, which is purportedly still in development, despite being removed from Disney's theatrical release schedule back in September.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," she explained. "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

Check out the director's full statement below:

James Gunn, who was recently named co-chief of DC's entertainment operations alongside producer Peter Safran, clarified a number of things last week following a story from The Hollywood Reporter dedicated to the overhaul comic book-inspired film projects at Warner Bros. Discovery. In particular, the investigative piece seemed to imply that the new regime hopes to do away with the "Snyderverse" and wipe the slate clean. Since then, Gunn has fielded numerous queries from fans and trolls about the future of legacy characters.

WB Discovery has four major DC films slated for wide openings in 2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17), The Flash (June 16), Blue Beetle (Aug. 18), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 25).

