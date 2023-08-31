What's more painful? Getting eaten alive by an adult T. rex or stepping on a LEGO brick while barefoot? The two agonizing scenarios will soon become one and the same via an animated Jurassic Park LEGO special stomping onto Peacock.

Officially titled LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, Variety confirms, the 22-minute presentation hailing from Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and the LEGO Group is directly tied to the 30th anniversary celebration of the 1993 Steven Spielberg film, as well as the new sets LEGO released to celebrate the milestone.

Peacock debuted a fun piece of teaser art for The Unofficial Retelling, which shows Ian Malcolm (looking a heck of lot like Jeff Goldblum does now, which suggests the actor might be involved in the project) staring down at a jumbled pile of LEGO blocks.

The tagline reads: "That is one big pile of bricks," which, of course, is a clever nod to Malcolm's iconic reaction upon seeing the massive dung heaps of the ill Triceratops: "That is one big pile of s-it."

No other details are known at this time.

Check out Peacock's announcement of LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling:

An animated special 65 million bricks in the making. Coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/oy5kyTbIKb — Peacock (@peacock) August 29, 2023

When will the Jurassic Park LEGO special premiere on Peacock?

An official premiere date has yet to be formally announced for the special, but if we had to guess, we'd say it will most likely bow sometime over the next few months in order to capitalize on the momentum of the original film's 30th anniversary.

To celebrate three decades of dinosaur goodness, SYFY WIRE caught up with casting director Janet Hirshenson and supporting cast member Whit Hertford.

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are available to purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Jurassic Park was re-released into theaters last weekend and managed to land in the 13th spot at the domestic box office with $1.7 million.

