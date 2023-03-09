LEGO celebrates 'Jurassic Park's 30th with 5 new dino-sets inspired by Spielberg's classic

Mattel and Paragon FX Group aren't the only companies getting in on the prehistoric fun surrounding the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. LEGO announced this week that it has five new dinosaur play-sets directly inspired by the Steven Spielberg classic.

The iconic blockbuster may be a little too intense for younger viewers, but these products are a great way to introduce a new generation to the franchise, which closed out a second trilogy this past summer with the release of Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion.

Ranging in price from $19.99 to $129.99 (aka affordable to "spared no expense!"), all five LEGO sets will become available for purchase on Thursday, June 1 — a mere 10 days before the true anniversary of the movie's theatrical debut.

"Fans can embark on a journey 65 million years in the making by recreating their favorite scenes from the blockbuster 1993 film with sets ranging from kids 4+ and up to adults," reads the official release.

See below for LEGO's pricing and product descriptions for each new Jurassic Park 30th anniversary set:

Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush ($19.99) lets children play out a memorable Jurassic Park ambush scene with this collectible building set featuring a buildable Jeep and Dilophosaurus figure. With Dennis Nedry in the driver’s seat, children can let their imagination run wild and decide whether he can escape before the Dilophosaurus attacks.

Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape ($39.99) is a 4+ set that introduces youngsters to thrilling LEGO Jurassic Park playsets with a Velociraptor figure, buildable dinosaur pen and off-roader vehicle. Packed with endless fun, children can help Dr. Ellie Sattler and Muldoon look after the Velociraptor in the dinosaur pen before the dinosaur tries breaking through the electric fence to escape.

Jurassic Park Triceratops Research ($49.99) gives children a chance to join Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm on a research mission to find dinosaurs. Jump out of the off-roader vehicle and help take care of the sick Triceratops by looking for clues to what has caused the illness.

Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery ($79.99) invites fans to jump into the Jeep Wrangler with John Hammond, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in search of dinosaurs. With 512 pieces for ages 9+, fans can recreate a classic scene from the iconic, original film featuring the first-ever Brachiosaurus LEGO dinosaur, or simply build and display the impressive model when complete.

Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack ($129.99) sparks memories of the classic Jurassic Park film by letting fans perform tests and check on the dinosaur eggs in the incubator with Dr. Henry Wu and Ray Arnold. Take a break in the dining room for a quick snack with Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Tim and Lex Murphy before the T. rex and Velociraptor cause total chaos. Unlimited play opportunities with this 693-piece set are waiting for children ages 12+ as well as adult fans.

