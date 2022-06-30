Peacock announces premiere dates for remainder of 2022, including ‘Vampire Academy’ & 'Lost Light'

The year is half over, but there are still loads of shows set to premiere on Peacock!

The first half of 2022 is officially over, but fear not! Peacock still has a lot of new shows set to premiere this year for our viewing pleasure, especially in the genre space.

While we’ve known about shows like Vampire Academy, and the Matthew Fox-starring limited series Last Light for a while, we haven’t known when exactly they would start streaming on Peacock ... until now.

Read on for an overview of what’s coming to Peacock before the end of the year, genre and otherwise. Whether you’re in the mood for some vampires, a true crime drama, or a thriller or five, Peacock has got you covered.

Last Light premieres on Sept. 8

This five-episode limited series, based on the eponymous novel by Alex Scarrow, follows the journey of a family who finds themselves separated after the world’s oil infrastructure suddenly collapses, leaving it in chaos.

Fox, who plays dad/petro-chemist Andy Yeats, starts out stuck in the Middle East while his teenage daughter is in London and his wife and son are in Paris. The show chronicles the efforts they all take to get back to one another, and also uncovers that there might be a secret cabal behind everything, which made the oil infrastructure collapse in the first place.

In addition to Fox, who makes his first small-screen return since Lost, the show stars Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah. All episodes are directed by Dennie Gordon, whose previous credits include working on Warrior, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and For All Mankind.

Photo: What's Coming To Peacock in 2022? | Official Trailer / Peacock YouTube

Vampire Academy premieres on Sept. 15

Vampires and romance go hand-in-hand, and Vampire Academy — a series based on the paranormal romance books by Richelle Mead — centers on two best friends of different socioeconomic strata at the titular academy. Their friendship is tested as they both prepare to complete their training and join vampire society, not only by the social strictures they live under but by the external threat of savage Strigoi.

Showrunner Julie Plec has said that the series will cover a lot of bases in each episode. "We talk in the writers' room about how we really want to make sure that episodically we hit the friendship and the romance and the palace fun, but we also really want to have our kind of Game of Thrones palace intrigue," she said late last year. "I thought, 'This is modern-day Bridgerton with vampires. Who's not going to want to see that?"

Vampire Academy stars Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. The young adult drama was filmed in Spain and will have 10 episodes in its first season.

Thrillers and true crime and singing, oh my!

In addition to Vampire Academy and Last Light, Peacock also has a slew of other shows on their slate for the rest of the year.

If you’re into thrillers, you're especially in luck, as the streaming platform has five of them dropping in the backhalf of the year: the Simon Pegg-starring cyber warfare thriller, The Undeclared War, on Aug. 18; the bomb disposal thriller, Trigger Point, on July 8; the comedic thriller with an underlying mystery, The Resort, on July 28; the second season of CCTV thriller series, The Capture, on Nov. 3; and the fish out of water crime thriller, Irreverent, on Nov. 30.

If true crime is more your jam, Nick Antosca’s true-crime limited drama series A Friend of the Family premieres on Oct. 6. The series is inspired by the true story of Jan Broberg’s multiple abductions and stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, and Hendrix Yancey.

For nostalgia fans, the Pitch Perfect franchise will be getting a television installment on Nov. 23 with Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, starring Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. On Dec. 22, The Best Man: Final Chapters — starring Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau — is also bringing characters from an original film franchise back to the small screen.

Looking for more romantic fare? Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will be back on July 11, and the show based on Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir, Everything I Know About Love, will drop on Aug. 25.

The Dreamworks animated series Dragons Resuce Riders: Heroes of the Sky, will also be back for its fourth season on Sept. 29, and the young adult series, One of Us Is Lying, will return for a second season on Oct. 20.

Whew! That’s a lot of shows to look forward to! If you’re looking for something to watch right away, all six episodes of Wolf Like Me are now streaming on Peacock. Give it a gander.