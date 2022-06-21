'Trigger Point': 'The Hurt Locker' meets '24' in first trailer for Peacock's new bomb disposal thriller

Searching for a pulse-pounding series that blends the time-crunched thrills of 24 with the intense human drama of The Hurt Locker? Then look no further than Peacock's Trigger Point, an explosive (literally) new television show about a bomb disposal unit working in the United Kingdom.

Created and written by Daniel Brierley (writer of short films like Checkpoint and My Face Is in Space), the project co-stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as Lana and Joel, a pair of officers combatting a deadly terrorist campaign in the heart of London. "Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit — but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?" reads the official synopsis.

Mark Stanley (White House Farm), Warren Brown (Liar), Kerry Godliman (After Life), and Cal MacAninch (Downton Abbey) round out the cast.

Check out the trailer below:

Speaking with Memorable TV earlier this year, Brierley explained that the idea for the show was inspired by a documentary about bomb disposal specialists operating in Northern Ireland during the turbulent period of upheaval known as the Troubles.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the mindset of people approaching danger, the people who run towards the problem rather than run away from it, because that’s counter to all our human instincts," the creator explained. "If I saw something dangerous in the street, I would turn and walk in the other direction, so these operatives were training themselves to suppress something really natural. I thought that was a really fascinating jumping off point for a drama and I wanted to get inside their mindset."

He went on to describe McClure's character as "the center of the story." He continued: "She’s real, vibrant and complicated. She really fits in with the central paradox of the story, how do you train yourself to be this cool in the face of danger and then survive in the real world and have relationships? For me you can’t really have Lana without having Joel, they are part of a double act. He’s the only one who sees all the sides of her – she never has to pretend around him and he gets her. They have this symbiotic relationship and they both complete the other. So I couldn’t have Lana, who is raw, vulnerable and wears her heart on her sleeve, without having a character like Joel who is the opposite."

Jimmy Mulville (Derry Girls, Bloodlands), Mark Redhead (The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Bodies) and Jessica Sharkey (Derry Girls, Bloodlands) serve as executive producers. Julia Stannard (Vanity Fair, War and Peace) is a producer. Gilles Bannier (Marcella, Tin Star) and Jennie Darnell (Line of Duty, Death in Paradise) directed the series.

All six, 60-minute episodes of Trigger Point will detonate on Peacock Friday, July 8.