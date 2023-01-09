Cool, cool, cool! Joel McHale teases Peacock's 'Community' movie begins filming this summer

Our cries of "Six seasons and a movie!" are one step closer to becoming a reality.

(l-r) Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Donald Glover as Troy, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Joel McHale as Jeff, Alison Brie as Annie in Community Season 4 Episode 1 Photo: rae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

That enduring battle cry of Community fans everywhere — "SIX SEASONS AND MOVIE!!!" — will finally come to fruition this summer when the cameras begin to roll on Peacock's film adaptation of the hit NBC sitcom. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the weekend, Joel McHale (who is all set to reprise the role of Jeff Winger) revealed that production on the long-awaited film is scheduled to begin in June. The actor couldn't go into any specifics, other than delivering the promise that "Ken Jeong's gonna be in it."

In addition to McHale and Jeong (Ben Chang), the feature-length return to Greendale Community College is also expected to feature the rest of our favorite study group mainstays: Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Donald Glover (Troy Barnes), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton).

Series creator Dan Harmon (who went on to co-create animated shows like Rick and Morty and Krapopolis) is penning the screenplay with Andrew Guest and both will serve as an executive producer alongside McHale, Russ Krasnoff, and Gary Foster. Last month, Harmon stated that the plot would not emulate the beloved paintball or Dungeons & Dragons episodes.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when the project was first announced back in September. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

"Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast. We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show.” added Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the movie, but fans for looking for an instant comedic fix can head over to the streaming platform for all nine seasons of The Office.