Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Peacock Scores Nominations for Poker Face & Mrs. Davis

Peacock has its eye on serious Primetime Emmy gold with several nominations between Poker Face and Mrs. Davis — both of which recently gained nods from the Television Critics Association.

An inverted murder mystery series from creator and director Rian Johnson, Poker Face is up for a total of four awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne, who will go up against Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Christina Applegate (Dead To Me).

The nun versus technology show, Mrs. Davis, on the other hand, is up for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special ("Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse"). Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ("God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance"), Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities ("The Autospy), Obi-Wan Kenobi ("Part VI"), and Hulu's Predator prequel Prey (technically a piece of TV since it went straight to streaming) are also up for the award.

"We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season," Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma said in a statement Wednesday. "As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy's 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content. We are honored to recognize those who have elevated the world's favorite global medium."

Other major contenders are NBC's Saturday Night Live (10 nominations), Andor (eight nominations), Obi-Wan Kenobi (four nominations), Wednesday (12 nominations), The Last of Us (24 nominations), House of the Dragon (nine nominations), Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (seven nominations), and Rick and Morty (one nomination).

Interestingly, The Last of Us nabbed the second-highest amount of nods after fellow HBO series, Succession (27 nominations). It's a highly uncommon occurrence for a sci-fi television show, but not totally unexpected, given the immense writing talent behind-the-scenes. Let us not forget that co-creator Craig Mazin scored 19 nominations and 10 wins for his acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries.

As Variety points out, the small screen translation of the bestselling Naughty Dog IP marks the first live-action video game adaptation to garner major awards recognition. Just take a look at the categories for Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series: nearly all six slots in each is taken up by The Last of Us.

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on the evening of Monday, Sep. 18. With that said, the ceremony may be delayed to early next year as a direct result of the ongoing writers' strike as well as the looming actors' strike.

Click here for the complete list of this year's Primetime Emmy Award nominees.

