Peacock orders new sci-fi horror-thriller series from producer James Wan

Horror maestro James Wan has officially landed at Peacock. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service announced today that it will team up with Wan's Atomic Monster banner for a contemporary horror-thriller series based on Robert McCammon's 1988 novel, Stinger.

The show is said to take place over a 24-hour period in Inferno, Texas — a town rocked by racial tensions, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. "But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed," adds the synopsis. Per McCammon's intel on the novel's plot description, the story falls under the sci-fi umbrella. The title refers to a cosmic bounty hunter, whose mission to track down an alien fugitive in the American Southwest not only threatens the safety of Inferno, but the entire planet. During an interview in 1989, the author described the book as "an outer space western."

"I had always wanted to do an elemental, action work. I loved The Magnificent Seven as a kid, and wanted to do kind of a punk version of it," he explained. "I'd had it in mind for a long time, and needed to find a time when I could fit it into my schedule."

Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) will write and executive produce the small screen project, while E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero) steps into the role of director. McCammon also serves as an executive producer alongside Wan, Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer).

"We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional," Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series," added Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

