Everything coming to Peacock in February 2023: 'John Wick,' 'Men in Black,' 'Poker Face' & more
John Wick isn't the only Keanu streaming on Peacock this month. There's Speed, plus a whole bunch more to watch.
Poker Face might’ve made its big debut right at the end of January, but the Rian Johnson-created murder mystery series, led by Natasha Lyonne’s human lie detector, really hits the road in February. All month long, new episodes of the detective show that fans and critics can’t get enough of will be premiering each Thursday at Peacock.
The all-original series merges the clever story-crafting wit of Johnson’s Knives Out films with the fun, character-driven sleuth scenarios of episodic detective dramas inspired by TV classics like Columbo (which, incidentally, is also streaming on Peacock). But Poker Face is just the tip of the mountainous iceberg of new-to-Peacock content for February, which arrives with a sweet assortment of genre movies both classic and recent.
Maybe we’re just amped about the March 24 approach of John Wick 4 in theaters, but the ahead-of-time arrival of the full John Wick film trilogy at Peacock this month has to be the biggest of the bird app’s mega-movie pickups in February. Keanu Reeves' killer with a conscience has some blockbuster competition, though: All three Men In Black films are also landing in February, alongside a well-curated selection of sci-fi movie hits including MIB great Will Smith (again) in director Alex Proyas’ I, Robot; Matt Damon and Jodie Foster in Elysium; and DreamWorks’ 2010 animated Shrek sequel Shrek Forever After. Keanu's also putting in yet another Peacock appearance, opposite Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper in the 1994 action thriller Speed.
In the “classic” department, February brings a slate of newly-streaming Alfred Hitchcock thrillers that include Psycho, The Birds, and Marnie, as well as the wild dystopian comedic ride of Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam’s futuristic 1985 epic Brazil. The big-screen pairing of Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy was great in theaters 24 years ago in Bowfinger — we’ll never not cry-laugh at Murphy’s panicked freeway-crossing scene — and it’s just as great today on TV: The crazy comedy is among the many movies landing at Peacock beginning Feb. 1.
As always, Peacock’s the place to catch up on fresh NBC episodes of La Brea’s ongoing second season, as well as live sporting events that bring tons of Premier League, PGA golf, and WWE action all month long. Exclusives Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Feb. 2) and the Season 2 premiere of Bel-Air (Feb. 23) also join Poker Face in rounding out the platform’s February slate of Peacock-original content.
Check out the full rundown below:
Titles marked with a "*" means the content is exclusive to Peacock, and items in bold are Peacock Originals.
Feb. 1
Advice to Love By, 2021 (Hallmark)
American Gangster, 2007
Antwone Fisher, 2002
The Bank Job, 2008*
Battleship, 2012
Belly, 1998*
Beloved, 1998
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
The Boss, 2016*
Bowfinger, 1999
Brazil, 1985
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 2020 (Hallmark)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021 (Hallmark)
The Christmas Heart, 2012 (Hallmark)
A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
Clockers, 1995
Couples Retreat, 2009
Crooklyn, 1994
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Drive Angry 3D, 2011*
Elysium, 2013*
Everest, 2015*
Fashionably Yours, 2020 (Hallmark)
Frenzy, 1972
Flower Shop Mystery: Mum's the Word, 2016 (Hallmark)
Girlfriendship, 2022 (Hallmark)
Guess Who, 2005
The Great Debaters, 2007*
A Holiday in Harlem, 2021 (Hallmark)
The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)
The Hurricane, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
I, Robot, 2004
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
The Journey Ahead, 2022 (Hallmark)
Just Wright, 2010
Love Locks, 2017 (Hallmark)
Love, Take Two, 2019 (Hallmark)
A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Mandela – A Long Walk to Freedom, 2013
Marnie, 1964
Memories of Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)
Men in Black,1997*
Men in Black II, 2002*
Men in Black III, 2012*
Mo’ Better Blues,1990
Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, 2019 (Hallmark)
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019 (Hallmark)
Mystery Men, 1999
Northpole, 2014 (Hallmark)
Nurse Betty, 2000
Out of Africa, 1985
Out of Sight, 1998
Philidelphia, 1993
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Psycho, 1960
A Raisin in the Sun, 1961
A Raisin in the Sun, 2008
Reality Bites, 1994
Saboteur, 1942
Safe House, 2012
Scarface, 1983
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas, 2014 (Hallmark)
Speed, 1994
Stomp the Yard, 2007
This Means War, 2012
Two Can Play That Game, 2001*
The Vow, 2012
To Catch a Spy, 2021 (Hallmark)
To Her, With Love, 2022 (Hallmark)
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022 (Hallmark)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012*
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 2
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, 2023 (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 3
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
Premier League – Chelsea v. Fulham
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Moguls Finals
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Mammoth – Freestyle Halfpipe & Slopestyle Finals
ISU Short Track World Cup – Dresden, Germany – Day 2
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Nitro Rallycross – Alberta – Qualifying Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Round 1
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leicester City
Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton*
Premier League – Brighton v. Bournemouth*
Premier League – Everton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Man United v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Newcastle v. West Ham
Premier League – Wolves v. Liverpool*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Scotland
Six Nations Rugby – Wales vs. Ireland
SuperMotocross – Houston, Texas – Race Day Live & Main Event*
Sweeter than Chocolate, 2023 (Hallmark)+
USA Track & Field – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
WWE NXT Vengeance Day (English & Spanish)*
Feb. 5
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, 2023 (Hallmark)+
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Men & Women Dual Moguls Finals
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Mammoth – Snowboard Slopestyle Finals
ISU Short Track World Cup – Dresden, Germany – Day 3
Nitro Rallycross – Alberta – Heats, Semis and Final
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Final Round
Premier League – Nottingham v. Leeds United
Premier League – Tottenham v. Man City
Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. France
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Exhibition
Feb. 6
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Guerilla Habeas, 2023 (MSNBC)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 7
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 8
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 9
12th Annual NFL Honors
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Men’s Short
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Women’s Short
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Round 1
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 1
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 10
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Snowboard – Hinzenbach, Austria – Women HS90*
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Pairs Short
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Rhythm Dance
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Women’s Freestyle
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*
PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Round 2
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 2
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Snowboard – Hinzenbach, Austria – Women HS90*
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Men’s Freestyle
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Pairs’ Freestyle*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Dordrecht, Netherlands*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*
A Paris Proposal, 2023 (Hallmark)+
PGA TOUR Champions – Trophy Hassan II – Final Round
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Brentford (English & Spanish)*
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Newcastle
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Brighton
Premier League – Fulham v. Nottingham Forest*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*
Premier League – Southampton v. Wolves*
Premier League – West Ham v. Chelsea
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Wales
SuperMotocross – Tampa, Florida – Race Day Live & Main Event*
U.S. Track & Field – New York Road Runners
Feb. 12
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Deer Valley – Aerials Finals
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Free Dance*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Dordrecht, Netherlands*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate*
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open – Final Round
Premier League – Leeds United v. Man United
Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
Premier League – Man City v. Aston Villa
Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Italy
Feb. 13
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, Season 1
Feb. 14
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4 (Oxygen)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 15
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Man City*
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 16
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Snowboard – Reiteralm, Austria – Men & Women*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 1
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 17
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Snowboard – Reiteralm, Austria – Men & Women*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Newcastle Falcons*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Harlequins*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics Track & Field – Cross Country Championships – Day 1
Feb. 18
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Round 3
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Arsenal
Premier League – Brentford v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Brighton v. Fulham*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Southampton*
Premier League – Everton v. Leeds United*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man City
Premier League – Wolves v. Bornemouth*
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. London Irish*
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Sale Sharks*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
SuperMotocross – Oakland Round 2
SuperMotocross – Oakland Race Day Live & Main Event*
Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)+
WWE Elimination Chamber (English & Spanish)*
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 19
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland – Speed Skate Final*
Premier League – Man United v. Leicester City
Premier League – Tottenham v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Saracens*
PGA TOUR Champions – Chubb Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational – Final Round
When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
Feb. 20
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 21
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 22
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 23
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 1
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 24
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Gymnastics Winter Cup – Women’s Competition
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 2
Premier League – Fulham v. Wolves
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 25
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Gymnastics Winter Cup – Men’s Competition
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Los Angeles, California – Men's Competition
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Round 3
Made for Each Other, 2023 (Hallmark)+
PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Man City
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Liverpool
Premier League – Everton v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Arsenal*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brighton
Premier League – West Ham / Nottingham Forest*
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Leicester Tigers*
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Gloucester Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons*
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby Championship – Italy vs. Ireland
Six Nations Rugby Championship – Wales vs. England
SuperMotocross – Arlington, Texas Race Day Live & Main Event*
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 26
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
FIS Snowboard – Alpine World Cup – Pallisades – Men's Giant Slalom Run 2
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Los Angeles, California – Men
LPGA Tour – Honda LPGA Thailand – Final Round
A Nashville Legacy, 2023 (Hallmark)+
On Assignment with Richard Engel, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The Honda Classic – Final Round
Premier League – Man United v. Brentford
Premier League – Tottenham v. Chelsea (English & Spanish)
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Sale Sharks*
Six Nations Rugby Championship– France vs. Scotland
When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
Feb. 27
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Infiel: Historia De Un Engaño, Season 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 28
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)