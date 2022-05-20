'Scream' vet Neve Campbell to guest star on Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series

Ghostface's favorite victim is heading to Peacock. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service announced Friday that Neve Campbell (aka final girl Sidney Prescott in the Scream film franchise) will guest star in its upcoming Twisted Metal series as a mystery character by the name of "Raven."

No other details on the role were released at this time, but Campbell is the second casting update revealed in the last two days after news broke of Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) boarding the show as uptight highwayman, Agent Stone.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto) headline Twisted Metal as a pair of outsiders: fast-talking delivery man John Doe and badass car thief Quiet. The two form an unlikely partnership and head out on the open, post-apocalyptic road in search of a place where they can truly feel like they belong. Along the way, they'll face plenty of car-on-car carnage, Agent Stone's special brand of judgement, and a killer clown who likes to drive on ice cream time. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is attached to write, showrun, and executive produce.

Mackie also serves as an executive producer alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (the co-screenwriters of Zombieland and Deadpool); Will Arnett and Marc Forman (of Electric Avenue), who secured the rights to the vehicular combat video games the show is based off; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Peter Principato of Artists First; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst of PlayStation Studios; and Kitao Sakurai (he's attached to direct multiple episodes as well). Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, are co-producers.

"Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” Lisa Katz, President Scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement back in February when Peacock acquired the project. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs." ​​​​

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” added Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for Twisted Metal, which is now in production.