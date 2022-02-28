'Twisted Metal' television series starring MCU vet Anthony Mackie lands at Peacock

Racers, start your engines! Peacock is about to burn some serious rubber with that highly-anticipated Twisted Metal television project we first heard about in early 2021. Marvel Studios veteran Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will executive produce the half-hour live-action comedy series as well as star in the central role of John Doe.

Described in the show's official synopsis as "a smart-ass milkman," John is proficient behind the wheel of any vehicle, capable of driving as fast as he can talk. With no memory of his past, the amnesiac protagonist "gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat."

Will Arnett and Marc Forman of the Electric Avenue production company are also on board as executive producers (having purchased the screen rights to the Sony-owned video game franchise for the PlayStation console in the first place) alongside Zombieland and Deadpool scribes, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will write, showrun, and executive produce.

"Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” Lisa Katz, President Scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs." ​​​​

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” added Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."

Going back to the mid-1990s, the Twisted Metal games are based around one thing and one thing only: total vehicular destruction, no matter the cost. The titles, which have been released between 1995 and the 2010s, are famous for their celebration of chaos and iconic characters like the clown-faced Needles Kane.

"Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. "We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”

It is unclear when filming is slated to begin, let alone when the first episodes will premiere.

Peacock & SYFY WRE are both owned by NBCUniversal.